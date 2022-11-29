Buhari approves N80b for reconstruction of Sapele-Benin, Amukpe-Agbor roads

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N80 billion for the reconstruction of Sapele/Benin Road and the Amukpe/Agbor/Uromi Road, Delta State.

This was disclosed on Monday by Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, during a meeting with members of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), in Sapele.

He recalled that as soon as he became Deputy President of the Senate, he had requested from Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to know the status of the road all the way from Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to Agbor.

He said this was necessary because he knew the contract had been awarded previously and hence requested for a review so he could put it in the Niger Delta Development Commission budget.

Omo-Agege further alleged that perhaps because Okowa felt he would not get the political credit, the issue died unattended to.

He, however, said that recently, with the reconstitution of the NDDC board, President Buhari ordered that N500 billion naira of the commission that was frozen be released for development projects and N80 billion was approved when he pleaded with the President to consider the Sapele/Benin Road and the Amukpe/Agbor Road.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said it would be insanity to repeat the same thing over again and expect different results.

This, he said, was what it would amount to by continuing to hold onto Okowa through his anointed proxy, both of whom, he further alleged, have collectively failed to develop Delta State.

He assured that when elected as governor, he would create an enabling environment for companies that left the State as a result of insecurity and other factors to return.

“When I become governor in May 29, 2023, I will not wait for the Federal Government before constructing strategic roads in Delta and ensuring the implementation of the Local Content Law so as to provide job opportunities for our youths,” he noted.

Speaking on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC presidential and vice presidential candidates, Omo-Agege said, ” we want power for development and progress. That’s what we use power for. Tinubu has a wife who is a Pastor and if he could not islamize his wife, how would he be able to islamize other Nigerians?

“I believe that after eight years of Buhari it is only fair and equitable for power to move to the South. I put all my strength into it. Governors of the APC supported it. All governors of Southern Nigeria supported it, met and signed a Communique in Asaba. Okowa read the Communique.

“But no sooner had that been done, during the PDP national congress, Okowa asked delegates of Delta to vote for a Northerner. Yet, he is the one crying about a Muslim-Muslim ticket. The same Okowa that said take the presidency back to the North, just give me vice president?

“The focus should be who can bring development to our people. Okowa who is a Christian has he changed anything, are Deltans not crying?”he wondered.





Senator Omo-Agege also dismissed the views in some quarters that because his father, the late Justice James Omo-Agege was an adherent of African Traditional Religion, specifically the Urhobo “Igbe” movement , he was also one.

He said while the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees freedom of religion and to that extent, he could not dictate the religious choices of his father, so too, his father could not dictate his own personal choice of religion. “As a result of this, all my siblings and I are devout christians of the Catholic faith. Christianity is a conscious choice for us, “ he explained.

Earlier, Chairman of Christian Council of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, Rev Dr Jonathan Iwhiwhu, highlighted the contribution of the Church to development and called for assistance in terms of construction of a secretariat and official bus.

He had drawn Senator Omo-Agege’s attention to the deplorable Sapele/Benin Road and the Amukpe/Agbor/Uromi Road.

He pleaded that policies that negatively impact on the economic ventures of the church such as schools should be moderated when he becomes governor.

Rev Dr. Iwhiwhu also called for provision of job opportunities for the youths of the church as a reward for the church’s support for his election as governor.

The CCN comprises Baptist, Anglican, Methodist, African Church and the Church of the Lord ( Aladura) spread across the 25 local government areas of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the Organization of African Instituted Churches, OAIC, has presented a copy of the Holy Bible as a guide and scepter of authority to Senator Omo-Agege as he goes about campaigns across the State.

The presentation was made by Archbishop Jonathan Arhavwarien, Chairman of OAIC, Delta State Chapter, during a meeting with the body at St Lazarus Christ Church, Ughelli, today.

Speaking at the OAIC meet, Senator Omo-Agege lamented that despite the huge resources that accrued to the State by way of FAAC, IGR, 13 percent oil derivation fund, Delta State remained seriously undeveloped, pointing at the Ughelli/Asaba Road that has taken over 16 years to build but remains uncompleted.

He said he was fully prepared for the electioneering race, has an independent mind, can discern what is right from wrong to win and salvage the state from its pitiable condition.

Senator Omo-Agege also pledged to support community policing that would complement the effort of the police and related agencies in curbing crime and criminality across Delta State.

He said as governor, he would set aside a budget that would provide funds for entrepreneurs to start something with the State government as shareholders.

He criticized the unwarranted arrest of youths just because they carry laptops, without verifying who they actually were, saying: “This is bad, instead, we will harness our youths’ potential and convert their ingenuity to economic opportunities.”

