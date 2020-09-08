Flooding of farmlands: Kebbi govt seeks FG’s assistance on dam construction

AS a result of constant flooding of farmlands and grains worth several billions of Naira destroyed in Kebbi State, the state government has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency assist with the construction of a large water Dam in the state which it said will serve as reservoir to reduce the rate of flooding.

The state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources,Attahiru Maccido, in company of his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Joel Aiki who toured most of the communities in six villages of Bagudo and Arugungu badly affected by the flood made the appeal while speaking with newsmen during the tour.

Maccido noted that Kebbi state is the only state with large population of farmers that do not have a dam to store its excess water during the raining season.

“We are therefore, appealing to the Federal Government to come and assist us to build a dam that would serve as reservoir to store huge volume of water of this nature for dry season farming and to also minimise flooding our farmers experience at a time like this.” He said.

The Commissioner also called on the rice milling companies in the state to come to the aid of the farmers who cultivate rice for them to come out and assist them, just as he called on other major grains-buying companies in the country to do same to the farmers.

He pointed out that a farmland is like a training ground where you can understand your mistakes this year and correct the mistakes next year. Noting that if you pay compensation to the farmers, the compensation will not solve their problems, the best to do for them is to get them a reservoir and our farmers can make use of the water during the dry season and stop destroying farmlands when the raining season sets in.

“I want to appeal that, this water is an asset to us and if this water can be harnessed and put in a reservoir, it will serve and help us a lot during the dry season farming.” He concluded.

