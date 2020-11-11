Farmers need knowledge on seedling multiplication

The earlier farmers begin to think of the various steps to ensure various seedling multiplication methodology and systems, the better life will be easier on them as farmers because this is needed to reduce cost and also create various sources of farming varieties.

Extension Agents of the various states Agricultural Development Programmes and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as research institutes should take the proactive steps in ensuring that the various technologies involved in seedling multiplication gets across to farmers

Also, the earlier farmers begin to look at the seedlings being purchased in the open markets, the better it will be for them because understanding various manufacturing dates, principles of plantings, instructions and warnings stated on labels by the manufacturing companies in relation to environmental issues like types of soil, planting procedures time of planting and technology advancement have a big role to play in final output.

Michael Adedotun Oke

talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

