Worries about post-Covid-19 Nigeria

I am deeply concerned about a post-Covid-19 Nigeria. At this point of our evolution, what we urgently need as a nation is massive job creation, industrial growth and national security. `

The electricity sector is fundamental in building a vibrant Nigeria. Huge amount of electric energy is required to advance all sectors of human development, which are also avenues for job and wealth creation.

Therefore, access to relatively cheap electricity is important for Nigeria to function optimally. Abundant low-cost electricity provision offers the greatest payoff when compared to other approaches of economic and social recovery.

Any clean, low-cost power generation technology that requires a short period for feasibility studies, construction and transmission should be embraced.

Yenami David,

Abuja.

