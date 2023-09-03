More reactions have continued to trail the crashed marriage of celebrity couple, Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife Bunmi as fans on social media platforms said they could not understand what could have led to the break-up of the union.

Ninalowo, a famous actor in Nollywood on Friday announced that his marriage to Bunmi, mother of his children has crashed and both parties have decided to move on independently while they finalise their divorce process.

Comments swirled on Ninalowo’s post on social media platforms with fans expressing disbelief while some of his colleagues said it was shocking to hear the actor announce that his marriage has hit the rocks.

From Twitter to Instagram, more comments kept pouring with people expressing different views about the marriage just as others simply offered prayers.

The reason for the disbelief R gathered may not be unconnected with the fact that the celebrity couple enjoyed public show of affection for each other and would stop at nothing to celebrate their love life to the admiration of many.

While the marriage was said to have endured some troubled times in the past months, as information gathered claimer that the couple had been living separately for a while and stopped appearing in public places together.

It will be recalled that at three different events where R spotted Ninalowo, the actor appeared on the red carpet alone and avoided questions about his wife and why they didn’t step out together.

When R spoke with a comedian whose marriage also had issues recently to get his comment, he simply said he couldn’t speak on the matter because the actor pleaded that his privacy should be respected.

It was gathered that Ninalowo’s continuous absence from home due to his busy engagements with work in Nigeria may have contributed to the problems the marriage suffered.

A source who spoke to R on Friday said the actor has been very busy in the last one year and spent more time in Nigeria attending to his work and other engagements.

The mounting comments and questions from fans forced the actor to lock his comment section on Instagram a few hours after posting the dissolution just as his wife has also deactivated her social media platforms to avoid further probing.





