Music producer, Krizbeatz, has once again set the music industry in a groove with the release of his much anticipated single, ‘Time Waster.’

The Afrobeats crooner, who combines music production and disc jockeying, featured RayBekah and Lade in the single that is currently enjoying airplays across radio stations and raking in downloads on music platforms.

Describing the song as a fine demonstration of his melodious range, Krizbeatz said the new tune ripples with sonic vibrance.

“There’s a touch of amapiano in the tempo of its drums, but it evolves past the popular approach,” he said.

Krizbeatz infuses guitars and sonorous notes, setting the musicians to shine individually.

Speaking on the choice of Lade and RayBekah on the song, the producer said the duo are in “scintillating form as they chart the tumultuous seas of being with an undedicated lover.

“RayBekah’s cool demeanour is perfectly complemented by the energetic burst of Lade’s vocals, whose pidgin English-inflected verse would remind one of Teni, but there’s no doubt an underlying freshness which gives the song a timeless feel, while steeped in contemporary language and sound,” he added.

Krizbeatz’s hand and vocals are all over the record, most captured by his backing vocals and the hypeman energy he brings.

With the release of ‘King of the New Wave’ in November last year, Krizbeatz established himself as one of Africa’s foremost producers.

