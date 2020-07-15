FAAN slams former Governor for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocol

The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken a swipe at the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari for violating the COVID-19 Public Health procedures on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

FAAN in a statement described the conduct of the former Governor as irresponsible and endangering all other airport users saying: “It is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.”

According to the statement, the former Zamfara state governor failed to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment Department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the Presidential directive by observing the Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” FAAN declared in the statement.