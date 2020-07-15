Kwara commends doctors who tested positive for COVID-19

Kwara State government says it appreciates efforts of medical doctors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state and those who have contracted the virus.

Speaking during the commissioning of a mini sports centre of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara State chapter in Ilorin, on Wednesday, the state commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, wished those that are still sick a speedy recovery.

The state chairman of the NMA, Dr Kolade Solagberu, had on Monday said that about 35 members of the association had so far tested positive for the virus, however, he said there had been no any casualty.

“Government is fully aware that winning the COVID-19 pandemic battle is not the task of the uninitiated. It is your responsibility as the team lead of the health workforce. Hence, it is understandable that some of us have contracted the virus in the line of duty. I wish those that are still sick a speedy recovery and once again appreciates their efforts,” he said.

The commissioner, who recalled that the governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the deputy, who is also the chairman of the state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, had visited the COVID-19 infectious disease centre to fraternize with the sick and serving health workers, on many occasions, prayed Almighty to heal the nation and continue to be with us during this trying time of the pandemic and beyond.

“Furthermore, infection prevention and control, training, advocacy visits, community engagement, various awareness programmes, continuous provision of required medical consumables and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to all health workers in the state are core areas of needs which shall continue to receive government’s attention as we fight COVID-19 battle,” he said.

The commissioner also reminded the NMA of immense benefits in training and retraining of members, saying that continuous medical education, especially, on ethical practice towards ensuring international best practice is entrenched at whatever level or community that they practice.

He also commended the association on the project, saying that, “your achievement today, is borne out of committed and focused leadership that is guided by democratic principles. Those are noble qualities that I also encourage the new leadership to imbibe. We can achieve more if we work together as a team”.

Also speaking, the NMA chairman, Dr Kolade Solagberu, commended the state government on achievements made in sectors of governance, particularly, in health, while he appealed to the state government to consider payment of inducement and hazard allowance, including tax rebate for doctors.

He said that the mini sports centre project was conceived and executed by the 2018/2020 executive as a way to improve the welfare of members, “knowing that our members are always on the ground taking care of people’s health most of the time, neglecting their own health. But now, this mini sports centre will be opened 24 hours a day so that members can make use of the facilities at their convenience.”

