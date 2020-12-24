FAAN MD assures of increase in passenger traffic

The Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Hamisu Yadudu has pledged that his management will continue to support activities that will portray the organisation in positive light and bring about an increase in passenger traffic.

Yadudu who spoke at the Servicom Networking Meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State, said servicom customer service department remained a tool for transformation of organisations.

Noting that the networking event was a great milestone in the organisation’s quest for outstanding service, Yadudu declared: “We should not forget the essence of networking which includes interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional and social contacts. Therefore, this event is a great opportunity for colleagues and friends to reunite and seek ways to move our various organisations forward.

“It is no longer news that the year 2020 has been a trying one and has tested our mettle in every aspect of our lives. We have learned to rise to this challenge and overcoming it will make the victory sweeter”

According to the FAAN MD, the aviation sector played a vital role in facilitating economic growth and development which provided numerous economic and social benefit, saying that some of the main economic impact’s of aviation arose from its ability to generate employment opportunities, wealth, effectively supporting global business and tourism, especially developing ones, the opportunity to facilitate trade and enable connection in the global supply chain.

The sector he said remained one of the most hit sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic with sudden drop in demand for air travel, bringing the airports to a standstill situation coupled with the air traffic reduction, low passenger booking, and travel restrictions imposed by some countries.

Consequent upon this development, he noted that airports have lost take-off and landing fees as well as Passenger Service Charges (PSC) which were the major revenue generating points of airports.

In her remarks, the general manager Customer Service of FAAN, Mrs Ebele Okoye noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has hit the airports hard which has further stalled development in emerging markets with air travel fallen sharply and has prompted airlines to cut capacity.

She cited Airports Council International (ACI) a global trade group for the world’s airports, there were over 4,000 airports across the globe with scheduled traffic in (2016) and these generated revenues of $172.2 billion.

In 2017 it was increased by 6.2 percent. The airport industry has steadily expanded in recent years, driven by strong growth in passenger traffic. In 2019, total trips exceeded nine billion and increased by 3.4 per cent year by year ACI Report 2020).

Okoye explained that she personally attached great importance to the networking as it was a valuable opportunity to openly and frankly address issues that concern operators in Servicom.

