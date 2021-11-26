Eze Ndigbo of Ifon regains freedom after five days in captivity

After spending five days in the captives of his abductors, the Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke, on Friday, regained his freedom.

Okereke, a popular businessman in Ifon was abducted, on Monday, by some gunmen who dragged him into the forest along Elegbeka.

Speaking on his ordeal, Okeke said: “It was on Monday, around 8:30 am after morning mass. Then, I prepared to embark on a journey to Owo, getting to elegbeka junction. I started hearing gunshots, I had no option than to stop, because, the bullet was too much.

“One of them was wearing an Army uniform. They then dragged me to a bush and threaten to kill me if I fail to keep quiet and cooperate with them.

“We spent 8hours in the bush, close to where I was abducted. We later trekked the whole night. The following day, we did the same thing. We actually trekked for three nights.

“I was released on Thursday night around 11 pm after payment of ransom. At first, they demanded N100m for my release but after much negotiation, they insisted on the ransom of N20m, threatening me that if I didn’t pay them, they will kill me.

“As you can see, I have not settled down, so my wife has not told me if they later reduced the ransom. My abductors are purely Fulanis,” Okereke added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.Eze Ndigbo of Ifon regains freedom after five days in captivity