Police intercept woman with 991 ammunition in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has said it has intercepted a 30 year old lady, Fatima Lawal, with 991 ammunitions of AK 47 on her way to supply the arms to notorious bandit in a forest.

In a press conference by the state commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, on Friday, revealed that she was arrested by a combined Police Tactical Operatives at Gada Biyu, in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

A native of Kauran Namoda local government area of the state, the suspect was allegedly arrested with 991 rounds of AK 47 ammunition rifles.

He said on interrogation, it was discovered that she specialises in supplying arms to bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna Katsina and Niger states.

According to police commissioner, she confessed that she was coming from Dabagi Village in Sokoto State and she would be conveying the ammunition to a notorious bandit’s kingpin called Ado Alero who has been terrorizing Zamfara and neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, said the successes recorded by the Police in the recent time wouldn’t have been possible without the tacit support of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

He said the IGP in his magnanimity and enthusiasm wanted to restore peace and security in the state by deploying the Police Tactical Team from FIB/STS Force Headquarters Abuja, headed by DSP Hussaini Gimba.

According to him, the tactical team is working in collaboration with the operatives of Zamfara State Police Command in the ongoing Police operations across the State.

“We are therefore grateful to the Inspector General of Police and members of his Management Team, as well as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Muhammad MON, Matawallen Maradun Barden Kasar Hausa, Sarkin Yakin Daular Usmaniyya, who has been un tirelessly supporting police and other security agencies in discharging their duties effectively, that led to all the successes recorded by the police operatives.”

