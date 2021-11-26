President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on his birthday, on Thursday, having attained the age of 75 years.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted the president as saying:

“Happy birthday and best wishes to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I wish you good health and long life.”

The President also congratulated the former Military Governor of Kano State, Col Sani Bello (Rtd) who clocks 79 on Saturday.

Buhari said Sani Bello is counted among those leaders who left the military with the foresight and intellect to establish themselves in business.

He wished both of them many Happy Returns.

Buhari greets Atiku at 75, Bello at 79

