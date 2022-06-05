Explosions: Kano govt moves to enact laws to check sale of gas

The Kano State Government has disclosed that it is currently making moves to enact a law that would curtail the indiscriminate sale of explosive related items within communities, following the explosion that rocked the state recently.
However, in line with this, the government has constituted a high powered Legal Committee under the State Secretary to Government, Usman Alhaji, to not only draft the suitable regulations against the sale of Gas Cylinders but also bring recommendations on the desirable punitive measures against the menace.
Disclosing this on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, while celebrating this year’s Environmental Day, explained that slowly, gas cylinder explosions in Kano are becoming year in year out problems that need to quickly be tackled.
According to him, it has become clear that only serious legislation can curtail the problems of gas explosion in the state which is causing the untimely death of innocent people
He noted that they have strongly resolved to enact a law that would put in punitive measures against anybody caught disregarding laid down directives on the sales and display of the products.
Dr Getso said that the recent gas cylinders related emissions that had resulted in the hospitalizations of over 100 peoples at Sheka was because of ignorance on the part of the owner of the products.
