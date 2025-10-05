EXPLAINER: What UNGA 2025 means for Nigerians

The Nigerian delegation, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, recently concluded its mission at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2025), successfully pitching the nation as Africa’s next major investment hub while aggressively pursuing a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. The gathering saw key diplomatic wins, including new commitments towards the country’s $200 billion energy transition plan and major “Skills-to-Jobs” initiatives designed to tackle youth unemployment.

However, analysts warn that the true success of the trip—and its massive potential socio-economic gains—now depends entirely on the Federal Government’s ability to convert this diplomatic awareness and goodwill into tangible, locally impactful benefits for Nigerians grappling with high inflation and power instability.

History and Nigeria’s Role

Established in 1945 under the UN Charter, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is the UN’s main debating body. All 193 member states—including Nigeria—have an equal say. UNGA meets every September in New York for its General Debate, where leaders set out their national priorities and discuss global issues: peace, development, and human rights.

Nigeria joined the UN after its independence in 1960. Since then, it has always used UNGA to push African interests, particularly for decolonisation in the 1960s–70s and against apartheid in South Africa. Nigeria has contributed heavily to peacekeeping (Liberia, Sierra Leone) and most recently, campaigns for an African permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Notable past moments include President Obasanjo’s 2000 speech on debt relief and President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2017 call for nuclear disarmament.

The UNGA 2025 session marks the UN’s 80th anniversary. Nigeria’s delegation, led by Vice President Shettima, continues this work, focusing on economic reform, climate action, and global equity. The goal is to align global support with the “Renewed Hope” agenda to drive development for the over 220 million Nigerian population.

Nigeria’s Key Objectives

Tribune Online learnt that the Nigerian delegation had several clear aims at UNGA 2025. They include:

*UN Security Council Reform: Pushing to secure a permanent African seat. The UNSC currently consists of five permanent members which China, Russia, UK, US and France; and 10 non-permanent members who are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly. However, Nigeria believes Africa as a continent often affected by security decisions by this Council deserves a permanent seat and this was emphasised in the speech delivered by VP Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

*Global Financial Reform: Advocating for a UN Global Convention on Taxation to stop illicit financial flows.

*Climate Action: Strengthening Nigeria’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

*Security and Peacekeeping: Highlighting Nigeria’s anti-terrorism work and peacekeeping contributions.

*Economic Growth: Promoting reforms in energy, agriculture, tech, and housing to draw in foreign investment.

*Global Influence: Championing an Africa-led democracy model, offering support for Palestine, and engaging the Nigerian diaspora.

These priorities all serve the “Renewed Hope” agenda for long-term development and security.

Possible Impact on Nigerians

The results of UNGA can filter into daily life, especially given Nigeria’s existing challenges, such as 40% inflation, 20 million out-of-school children, and ongoing insecurity.

1. Women’s Economic Empowerment

At a side event, Women Affairs Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim launched a programme to empower 10 million women through the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP). This initiative supports the national goal of a $1tn economy by providing skills, loans, and digital access. A new Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) partnership links Nigeria’s Digital Harmony Project with DCO’s Spark Initiative, connecting women entrepreneurs to tech and investors. For Nigerian women (50% of the population, many in informal work), this means improved market access, which helps reduce poverty and increase household incomes.

2. Jobs and Skill

A September 25 event at Nigeria House focused on “Skills-to-Jobs” efforts. Organised by the Labour Ministry, Tech4Dev, and SemiColon Africa, and backed by the World Bank and Mastercard Foundation, the goal is to close the skills gap for Nigeria’s youth (60% of the population). If explored, this could generate an estimated 1–2 million tech jobs by 2026, helping tackle youth unemployment (currently over 40%).

3. Investment and Infrastructure

VP Shettima’s meetings, including with US business leaders via BCIU, promoted Nigeria as Africa’s ‘production floor’. A major point was the $200bn energy transition plan (gas and renewables). Blended public-private funding is sought for infrastructure projects like metro lines and ports. If successful, this could cut energy costs for the 80 million people currently lacking reliable power and create construction works. The agreement between Nigeria and Namibia to strengthen ties also opened up trade possibilities in minerals and technology.

4. Health and Food Security

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, attended ‘Ghana Reset’ — an initiative seeking to chart new course for African health financing forum, signalling regional health cooperation. Nigeria is using $1.75bn World Bank loans for health, agriculture, and MSMEs to boost farm output and combat malnutrition. There are plans to expand the school feeding programme to 50 million pupils by 2026.

Expert Reactions

With the 80th UNGA now a part of history, analysts commended Nigeria’s efforts to pursue self-reliant development and boost Africa’s global presence through side events on health and innovation.

Mohammed Shaibu Onakpa, an Associate Professor at Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), highlighted the Vice President’s success in clarifying the Federal Government’s stance on global issues and, critically, advancing Nigeria’s goal for a permanent UN Security Council seat.

“I think it goes beyond political rhetorics. While the duration was short, the socio-economic impact can be massive. Politically, the VP clearly stated the Federal Government’s position on issues—from the Palestinian vs Israeli debacle to regional security and climate. The push for permanent membership of the UN Security Council is key. State Governors on the team successfully promoted Nigeria’s huge potential to investors. The overall gains can be large,” he said.

Onakpa concludes that the overall gains rest solely on the Tinubu administration’s ability to follow up on the awareness achieved and convert this international sensitisation into tangible, local impact.

“It’s now up to the Tinubu-led Federal Government to build on the awareness created by the Nigerian delegation. That is the only way the impact will be felt over time,” he added.

Atef Fawaz, Executive Director of eHealth Africa, stressed that Africa must keep showing resilience, sovereignty, and creativity across all sectors to ensure a sustainable future.

He called the mission “an urgent call to action—a challenge to stakeholders to take bold steps to deepen collaboration, pool resources, and adopt adaptive strategies to sustain impact.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

