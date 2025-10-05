Gov Inuwa Yahaya salutes teachers for positive contributions to national devt

In a goodwill message to mark the 2025 World Teachers’ Day, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,” the Governor stated that the celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of shared purpose and innovation in transforming education for a better future.

“The theme of this year’s celebration reminds us that education thrives when teachers, policymakers, parents and communities work together,” Inuwa Yahaya stated.

He described teachers as not only transmitters of knowledge but partners in shaping the minds, values, and aspirations of young people.

The Governor emphasized that effective teaching requires more than individual effort, but demands collaboration among all stakeholders in the education ecosystem.

“When teachers’ voices are heard, when their experiences inform our policies and when they are empowered to innovate together, education becomes truly transformative,” he said.

Inuwa Yahaya reaffirmed that his administration has continued to invest in programmes that reflect this collaborative spirit.

These include capacity-building programmes to enhance skills, improvements in school infrastructure, teacher recruitment to strengthen the workforce, and regular engagement with education stakeholders to ensure participatory decision-making.

According to him, “Our administration believes that the classroom is where the future of our state begins. That is why we continue to support teachers with the tools, training and motivation they need to succeed. We understand that when teachers are empowered, learners thrive, and societies progress.”

He noted that Gombe State’s education reforms—from revitalizing schools to providing modern teaching aids—are guided by the principle that education is a shared responsibility; one that must unite government, teachers, parents, and communities.

While commending teachers for their commitment and resilience, the Governor urged continued cooperation among all education partners to sustain the gains achieved in the sector.

“On this special day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of NUT and all teachers in Gombe State for their patience, passion and commitment. I urge us to continue to work hand in hand to build an education system where synergy, innovation, and excellence define the future of learning. In that way, we can recast teaching into the respected and inspiring profession it is meant to be,” as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

