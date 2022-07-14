Experts harp on importance of digital infrastructure, training of teachers to education

STAKEHOLDERS in Nigeria’s education sector have harped on the need for more investment in training of teachers on digital use as well as formulation of right policies and provision of digital infrastructure as a way to build a resilient educational system that could help mitigate learning losses occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic or any other disruptions.

The stakeholders, who included the Chief Executive Officer, Solve Education, Oladimeji Ojo; Education Manager, UNICEF Nigeria, Rudra Sahoo, as well as Henry Ogundolire made this observation separately at a recent virtual roundtable tagged, ‘Edtech Monday,’ June edition.

Speaking, on the theme, ‘Harnessing the Power of Technology to Create Resilient Education System,’ the UNICEF’s Nigeria Education Manager, Sahoo, said it was technology that helped many countries of the world including Nigeria to reduce learning losses during COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the UNICEF trained up to 59,000 teachers on ICT capacity skills which are now making them to be more effective in class.

Speaking in the same vein, both Ojo and Ogundolire noted that aside from technology, “training of teachers, their motivation and provision of right digital infrastructure and tools are also important to build resilience and prevent learning losses in case of event like COVID- 19 pandemic.”

They said that was why it would be necessary for both the government and private sector to invest more in this regard so as to move the sector forward appreciably.