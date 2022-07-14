Nigeria female student lights up Turkish University with Academic Excellence

A Nigerian lady, Vivian Nath Okpalaku, has recorded giant strides in the field of Civil Engineering as profiled in published research works in International Journals. Nigerian Tribune gathered.

While pursuing her Master’s degree course at the Cyprus International University, Turkey, her research work; “Identifying and Managing Most Common Risks In Construction Industry for Roads” received a commendation of the Global Scientific Journal in December 2021.

She was also profiled in the International Journal of Innovation Scientific, Research and Review on “Recycled Solid Waste in Construction, a Review on Bacteria Self Healing Concrete;” a research work which brought her to stardom.

Okpalaku, who emerged as the 2018 Overall Best Student at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State with 4.03 accumulative aggregate, recently bagged Master’s degree from the Cyprus International University, Turkey, with an aggregate of 3.57/4.0 (Higher Honour).

Describing her inspiration for the feat, in a telephone interview with Nigerian Tribune in Awka, she said: “my success can be attributed to my personal philosophy on discipline, goal-setting, consistency and my passion for education.”

Okpalaku, who hails from Achina, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, believed that her intellect was a way out of the line of boredom, so she studied hard and eventually loaded her resume with feats in civil engineering.

While re-stating her desire to doggedly pursue her education, she said: “I have always dreamt of getting to the zenith of my career, so now that I have acquired my Master’s degree, my next move is to obtain a Doctorate degree in the same discipline.”

While describing the educational system in Turkey as standard, comfortable and affordable, she urged the Nigerian government to invest more in education to produce needed human capital to drive the nation out of under development.