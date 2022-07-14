No nation is ever completely satisfied with its Mathematics learning outcomes — Prof. Ekhaguere

Emeritus Professor Godwin O. S. Ekhaguere of the Department of Mathematics, University of Ibadan, was recently conferred with the award of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). He spoke with PAUL OMOROGBE on issues surrounding the award, the teaching of Mathematics in Nigeria and his thoughts on the ongoing exodus of the country’s youth. Excerpts:

I N February this year President Buhari conferred on you and two others, Dr Oluyinka Olurotimi Olutoye and late Professor Charles Ejike Chidume, the award of Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) for 2020/2021. How did that make you feel?

It is a monumental laurel that is altogether humbling, satisfying and challenging. I am therefore extremely grateful to my nation, Nigeria, for the recognition. Looking back, I also owe a huge debt of gratitude to my schoolmates, teachers and students at all the levels of education that I have traversed over the years, as well as to my numerous colleagues in Nigeria and around the world, with whom I interacted during my upward academic mobility.

The president, during the award presentation, said that Nigeria’s collective future rests on active participation in science and technology (S&T). What is your assessment of the government’s investment in S&T, especially in universities?

The president’s assertion, which impliedly emphasised the role of science and technology in national development, especially its vast potential to foster rapid expansion of employment opportunities, wealth creation and national progress, is apt and incontrovertible. But no nation in the world can aver that it has invested sufficiently in S&T and would therefore not need to invest any more. Every nation must continually ramp up its investment in S&T.

In the case of Nigeria, as a result of many self-inflicted challenges, the nation has, over the years, been unable to provide adequate and steadfast funding for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Consequently, Nigeria has continually failed to implement, in a systematic way, its multiple developmental activities, which ought to be undergirded by STEM, at a pace and with the kind of strategic outcomes that are consistent with its vast human and appreciable material resources.

Every government in Nigeria, whether national or sub-national, as well as the private sector, should develop a smart policy on STEM, with adequate funding for its steadfast implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

As a step in that direction, the sub-national governments with substantial human and material resources should, if they have not already done so, set up analogues of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation toward entrenching STEM and the steadfast pursuit of mission-oriented research with measurable outputs and outcomes that produce game-changing national impact and transformation.

The President enjoined youths in the country to emulate the good works of the laureates by dedicating themselves to “excellence and strive to contribute their quota to the arduous task of getting Nigeria on the top bracket of outstanding nations.” However, many youths have their sights on leaving the country. What is your take?

I do not accept your implied premise that if some youths leave Nigeria in pursuit of their life goals elsewhere, then that would be incompatible with the idea of “dedicating themselves to excellence” or striving “to contribute their quota to the arduous task of getting Nigeria on the top bracket of outstanding nations.”

Youths can “emulate the good works of the laureates” wherever they reside while pursuing their individual life objectives. For example, competition for the NNOM award is open to all Nigerian academics and intellectuals at home and in the diaspora.

Moreover, many Nigerians in the diaspora are contributing enormously to enhance the status of the nation in the global arena. We do not all have to reside in Nigeria as a precondition for contributing toward the uplift of our nation.





In my view, what is important is that whenever Nigerians in the Diaspora wish to contribute to the national development and nation building, the environment in the country should be so conducive at to serve as an irresistible pull factor that induces patriotic and problem-solving participation in national affairs.

The push factors in the Nigeria today are overwhelming for many young people, whose lives are being adversely impacted. The situation may be ameliorated through simultaneously investing in STEM and also developing game-changing and durable national infrastructure.

As a Mathematics teacher, how will you assess the teaching of Mathematics in schools today? Are you satisfied? How can it be improved?

The teaching of Mathematics in schools today is a global issue. Every nation battles with this problem; no nation is ever completely satisfied with its Mathematics learning outcomes, as portrayed by the students’ performance in public examinations. Accordingly, every nation strives to continuously enhance the teaching and learning of Mathematics.

Just as it is in the teaching of other subjects, the teaching of Mathematics requires both human and material resources. In respect to the abstract nature and pervasive symbolisation in Mathematics, it will be difficult for a poorly trained teacher to cope with a mixed-ability class of learners, without the requisite training. This is the cardinal problem in the Nigerian educational system.

For instance, it was recently disclosed by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) that 50 percent of the primary and secondary school teachers in Nigeria do not have the requisite teaching qualifications.

This means that, for Mathematics teachers, appropriate certification, together with training and retraining is the only way to go.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

There should also be some carefully designed quality assurance measures that foster continuous improvement in teaching and learning in schools at all levels. Material resources should be made available to enhance teaching and excite students’ motivation, visualisation, learning and critical thinking.

What is your expectation over education in Nigeria? Can it get better?

It is that the problems in the education sector might be speedily addressed. We are all familiar with the following unflattering descriptors of the Nigerian Education System ranging from the continuous poor funding of the sector; shortage of qualified teachers in many states, poor working conditions for the teachers, pervasive infrastructural deficits, over 10 million out-of-school children, less than 50 percent of girl-child participation in primary school education in the North-East and North-West, where many classrooms are either destroyed or damaged, and the list is interminable. To me, these issues can be resolved through a resolute confrontation. I know that several states are already doing so in various ways, even in the present dire economic situation in the country. Therefore, I believe that there is a pathway to a gradual renaissance in the education sector.

You have been a visiting professor to top universities in the world. How do you feel when you return to the country and see the state of its education?

The state of education in Nigeria today is challenging, marked by the diverse challenges that I have described earlier. However, the situation can be much better, as it was previously. When I joined the Department of Mathematics, University of Ibadan, in 1976, “I met a department that was as sophisticated in every respect as the one I had just left at the University of London, UK”. Consequently, I am confident that with the right strategies and an unwavering fidelity to their implementation, the Nigerian education sector can be turned around for the better. In my view, it is therefore the collective responsibility of all the citizens and education experts, as well as that of the national government, sub-national governments and the private sector, to positively disrupt the prevailing unsatisfactory state of the education sector nationwide. As stated earlier, this will require, among other measures, a diligent recruitment of an adequate number of properly certified teachers, their rigorous training and retraining, as well as the provision of state-of-the-art teaching and learning resources to the nation’s schools at all the tiers of education.

Beyond Mathematics, what else catches your interest?

Over the years, to keep physically and mentally fit, I played table tennis, squash and chess. I also enjoyed debating. I like gardening too. Furthermore, I also love travelling: I have travelled to all the continents of this world, to disseminate my own research findings, while simultaneously also searching for emerging knowledge.