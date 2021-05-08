Experts decry increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria

Experts and domestic violence watchers have decried increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria.

Speaking at a book launch with the title, ‘Psychological Interpretation of Child Abuse on Saturday in Abuja, the launcher, Rev. Chidi Ugwuanyi said there was a need for parents in the country to be educated on the issues of child abuse.

He explained that oftentimes “parents mistake child abuse to be discipline. A parent may be abusing a child thinking it is discipline. The child has to know his or her offence before been flogged by the parent.

“But if out of anger, you as a parent decide to flog the child, they may just think that they are hated.”

Rev. Fr. Ugwuanyi said a lot of depressed adults who are suffering from the psychological effects of child abuse are now parents doing the same thing to their children.

The book reviewer, Ibibo Ebunoluwa lamented that a lot of children in the country are suffering at the hands of parents and guardians

“It is almost like a normal thing, we don’t see most of these abuses as a crime against these children.”

She said the psychological effects of child abuse is the increased number of depressed people in society.

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and many other Civil Society groups graced the occasion.