Monique B expresses delight in the success of new single, ‘Revolving Doors’

Monique B, a young singer, songwriter, producer and rap artiste born and bred in the city of Cardiff, United Kingdom, has always been into music for as long as she can remember. She recently released a duet with U.K rapper Ess Louise, the song entitled, “Storms” has been enjoying massive playtime across digital music platform.

The Nigerian-Wales born singer, whose real name is Monique Jade Bux, has listened to an array of different sounds growing up with her Nigerian/Jamaican Grandparents listening to Gospel music, Soul music; Afroswing/Afro beats Reggae & dancehall. Artistes that influenced her sounds include Michael Jackson, Prince, Chaka Khan, Frank Ocean, Burna Boy and Yebba, among others.

Monique’s latest single, entitled, “Revolving Doors” featuring Reuel Elijah has been making waves and has made it to onto BBC Radio Wales playlist as well as the playlist of Coco Mykel’s “C-Mix Show” (Flex FM).

According to her, “I just want to create feel-good music with a popular sound, I keep this in mind when I write and produce my songs.”

As a Cardiff-born artiste, Monique was recently announced as an awardee of BBC Horizons Launchpad 2020 fund and recognised as one of the many Welsh artistes making an impact.

She said: “The song is about moving on, but with positive change and to trust the process, to trust that when one door closes another door opens. Giving yourself a chance to be happy again in life, may it be a career, love, or a new venture.”

Monique was formerly part of the popular musical group in Wales, The baby queen, was formed by a family of two sisters, two cousins and an adopted sister, the group as Cara Elise (Guitar/Vocals), Estelle Ios (Guitar), Monique Bux (Vocals), Ruth Vibes (Vocals/Guitar), and Vanity (Vocals). Their self-titled debut, titled ‘Baby Queen’ which was nominated for The Welsh Music Prize in 2017.

