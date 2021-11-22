Ex-staff launch UBA Alumni Network

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc’s ex-staff have come together to launch the UBA Alumni Network.

It was an interesting and auspicious time as ex-staff of Africa’s global bank reunited in Lagos.

The maiden event took place at UBA’s amphitheatre and was very well attended by ex-staff in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

The bank in a statement said a number of ex-staff of the UBA from within and outside Nigeria who couldn’t attend physically joined the session virtually and were able to participate in the epoch-making event.

The chairperson of the UBA Alumni Network, Mosun Yusuf (Matron), who was a former staff with the Employee Experience unit, welcomed all participants and explained the reason behind the establishment of the Alumni Network. She also shared the team’s expectations for the network.

She said, “What we are witnessing today is a result of enormous collective efforts that came about with the express desire of ex-staff to network and maintain a cordial relationship after their exit from the bank.

“It is an innovative effort to build a strong bond of human community especially in the face of technological developments that is forcing people into some sort of isolation.”

Continuing, Mosun said, “We believe human connectivity is necessary to promote cordial living and will assist to achieve the individual and collective goals that we plan to attain,”

UBA’s Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, Chiugo Ndubisi, who gave the goodwill message on behalf of the Group Managing Director, Kennedy Uzoka, commended all those who had worked tirelessly behind the scene to ensure that the Alumni was up and running.

He said, “We are indeed glad at the launch of this Alumni Network and the bank will continue to support you in any way we can. We who are still staff of the bank will follow through to ensure that things are working well so that we can also join this great network in future.”

The former FIRS Chairman and member of the UNILAG Alumni, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, who gave the keynote address at the event, commended ex-UBA staff and the steering committee for the great idea of setting up an alumni network.

“I cannot over emphasise how networking and strong bonds remain essential for people even after they have left their places of employment and I therefore must commend both the ex-staff and the bank for this great feat.

Omoigui-Okauru, who is currently the President of Queen’s College Alumni, cited examples of how successful her career in the FIRS was as a result of support from members of her various alumni groups despite having no prior experience working in a government parastatal.

She stressed the need for members of the Alumni Network to have a clear objective and look for ways to support each other and the bank’s brand to meet their common goals

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…