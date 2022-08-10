Ex-lepers in Delta protest, demand enhanced stipends

Persons Afflicted with Leprosy (PAL) in Delta State recently protested in Asaba, demanding a review of their monthly stipend from N 8,000 to N25,000.

The ex-lepers who came in two buses representing their colleagues in the colony at the tuberculosis and leprosy hospital/settlement in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state carried placards with different inscriptions to drive home their demand.

Leader of the group, Mr Eruekaye Russia said during the protest to Government that the present stipend was no longer tenable in an economy of hyper inflation.

He said that the administration of James Ibori approved N8,000 allowance for the ex-lepers which was cut down to N3,900 by the Emmanuel Uduaghan-led administration but increased to N8,000 by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The N8,000 is too small. Things are very costly and because of our nature, majority of us are not working. We are really suffering and we want the state to help us.

“If the economy is rough for the healthy one, how much more we afflicted with leprosy.

“The budget of the state should be able to accommodate our needs. We know Governor Okowa has a meek heart to make life more comfortable for our members,” Russia said .

Addressing the PALs, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Community Development, Mrs Flora Alanta, assured the protesters of better days ahead as government was already looking into their plight.

