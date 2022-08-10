Ex-lepers in Delta protest, demand enhanced stipends

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
Ex-lepers in Delta protest, Delta inaugurates magistrates’ court
Delta State map

Persons Afflicted with Leprosy (PAL) in Delta State recently protested  in Asaba, demanding a review of their  monthly stipend  from N 8,000 to N25,000.

The ex-lepers who came in two buses representing their colleagues in the colony at the tuberculosis and leprosy hospital/settlement in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state carried placards with different inscriptions to drive home their demand.

Leader of the group, Mr Eruekaye Russia said during the protest to Government that the present stipend was no longer tenable in an economy of hyper inflation.

He said that the administration of James Ibori approved N8,000 allowance  for the ex-lepers which was cut down to N3,900 by the Emmanuel Uduaghan-led administration but  increased to N8,000  by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The N8,000  is too small. Things are very costly and because of our nature, majority of us are not working. We are really suffering and we want the state to help us.

“If the economy is rough for the healthy one, how much more we afflicted with leprosy.

“The budget of the state should be able to accommodate our needs. We know Governor Okowa has a meek heart to make life more comfortable for our members,” Russia said .

Addressing the PALs, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Community Development, Mrs Flora Alanta, assured  the protesters of better days ahead as government was already  looking into their plight.

Comments

