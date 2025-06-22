Ex-lawmaker calls for decentralised grid to solve power problems

For Nigeria to solve its power problem, the nation and other federation states have been advised to make conscious efforts to move out of the present centralised grid dependency to a flexible model that suits the peculiarities of each region and its demographic needs.

Giving the advice in Benin City, Edo State capital, over the weekend, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, said that governments across the three tiers of government must embark on “integrated planning, policy reforms, public private partnership” among others to close the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria.

Ogbeide-Ihama, who is now the Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), gave the advice in his keynote address at the 8th Engr. Geoffrey O. Aiwerioba Public Lecture Serie with the theme: “Bridging the Infrastructure Gap: Strategies for Sustainable Development in Edo State”, organised by the Benin branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in honour of the late Aiwerioba, the pioneer President of the NSE.

The former federal legislators, while commending the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration for the on-going infrastructural development in the state, said that “In Edo State, opportunities exist for localised power solutions, mini grids, solar parks and distribution upgrades that can bring energy to communities and small businesses.

“We must move beyond centralised grid dependency and adopt flexible models that match our unique terrain and demographic needs. For development to take root, the government must create an institutional framework through dedicated infrastructure or investment promotion department that can coordinate projects, streamline processes and engage directly with investors,” Ogbeide-Ihama counselled.

He, therefore, called for collaboration from the NSE and other stakeholders with the state should explore the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023 that had made it possible for state governments to generate, transmit and distribute.

The NDPHC chieftain intoned that “Infrastructure is everything for example power, health, education all need infrastructure so the people of Edo State should take ownership and play a role in the way their affairs are run. The government of the day is already showing key examples like the first fly over.

“I urge the governor to continue the way he has started so that at the end of his tenure, we will be able to point to all the infrastructure that would have come to all sectors. Very soon, we will be seeing the very first overhead bridge. I am excited that it is happening in my lifetime, at some point, I was getting scared that we will never get that but today it is happening, and he has awarded a second one

“We will continue to support him and the NSE Benin Branch must rise to the occasion to partner with the government to ensure that this infrastructure deficit is closed out and infrastructure enhancement is brought up to boost the economy, GDP and the life of Edo people,” he pleaded

Ogbeide-Ihama also called on the state government to step up its games and do all within its power “to ensure that Edo State is one of the leading states to handle power within the state from management to generation, to distribution and to make sure that there is light across the length and breadth of Edo.”

Also speaking, the National President of the NSE, Aina Oguntala, who was represented by Ademola Olorunfemi, a former National President of the association, commended Governor Okpebholo for the flyover he is building which he said would check traffic congestion in Benin City and also lauded the fact that qualified engineers are in all government agencies and departments.

On her part, the Benin Branch Chairman of the NSE, Mrs. Tina Oigiagbe, said infrastructure remained the lifeline of any society “from roads and power to water supply, housing and digital systems”, stressing that “they are not luxuries but necessities for sustainable development.”

Noting that there were infrastructure challenges across the country, Oigiagbe said “We also see great opportunities, opportunities that lie in visionary leadership, sound engineering solutions and collaborative action.”

The event attracted personalities from all walks of life and monetary gifts were given to secondary schools who emerged tops in an inter school quiz competition earlier organised.

