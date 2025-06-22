Lekki dispute: Police clear lawyer, real estate developer of forgery

A real estate developer, Alex Ochonogor, and his lawyer, Ademola Owolabi, have been exonerated of any involvement in the allegations of forgery and wilful property damage.

They were cleared by the Nigeria Police Force in an investigative report dated June 13, 2025, with Reference No. CB:4099/X/ADM/X/ADM/GI/T.A/VOL.6142. The report was addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the General Investigation Section, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos, Mohammed Dahiru.

It would be recalled that the real estate developer was arraigned last week before a Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square alongside two lawyers, including Ademola Owolabi, over their alleged involvement in forging land documents and demolishing property in the Lekki area.

But unsatisfied with the first police report that led to their indictment, Ochonogor and his lawyer filed a petition to the Commissioner of Police alleging a compromised investigation, abuse of public office, shoddy investigation, and witch-hunting.

According to the new report, which has already been forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution for necessary action, the police discovered that none of the documents were forged and that the appropriate government agency and officials authorised the structure’s demolition on the disputed land.

Some of the findings of the investigation include:

“That on 12th July, 1994, Lagos State Government, by a Certificate of Occupancy registered as 36/361994w, allocated a Parcel of Land known and described as Block 133, Plot 10, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1 to Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, who was then the Chief Security Officer (SO) to Gen. Sanni Abacha, then Head of State.

“That Mr Alex Ochomogor was introduced to the property at Block 133, Plot 10, Lekk Phase 1, Lagos through Agent, Donatus Eze ‘m’ a Managing Director of Trust Dede and Property Nigeria Limited of Plot 6, Udeco Road, Off Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos on 3rd of March, 2015.

“That Engineer Peter Omotosho of Archbond Builders Ltd confirmed to the police that the demolition notice was properly signed by himself and Mr Bode Agoro of Lagos State, and therefore it is not a forged document.

“The Demolition Notice was also published by Lagos State Government in Punch Newspaper on 11th September 2009 and duly signed by Mr. Gbenga B. Ashafa, Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Lagos State Government.

“That the police confirmed that the (complainant) Dr Obidigwe Eze’s deed of assignment was not signed by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and Mr Abdul Fatai Alao Thomas. This simply means that the document was forged.

“The Registrar of Titles, Lagos State, confirmed to the police that the memorandum of loss was properly registered and therefore it was not forged.

“That the police confirmed that the memorandum of loss declaration and affidavit of loss were properly signed by Al-Mustapha, and therefore, they were not forged.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Directorate of Public Prosecution has not yet issued legal advice on the report or presented it before the trial court, which has adjourned the case to October 13, 2025.

