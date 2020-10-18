Everything in Nigeria needs reform, we will not stop protesting —Davido

As Nigerian youths continue to protest against police brutality and abuse of power, music star and founder of DMW, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has said that the protest which has lasted for over a week will continue until government takes genuine steps at reforming the Police Force.

Davido who led youths on a protest in Abuja before meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last week said the protest was not about revolution as some people have suggested, but a movement that would bring about change to the life of every Nigerian.

Despite calls from certain parts of the country to halt the protest, Davido said the protest would continue, adding that the protesters are on the streets to draw government’s attention to the poor state of things in critical sectors of the economy such as health, power, security, among others.

“We will not stop this protest until we see that government is addressing and taking drastic steps that mirror the concerns of every youth out there. This is not a revolution but a movement that would liberate the citizens and free us all for life,” Davido added.

