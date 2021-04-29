‘Everyone with a brain is not immune to mental illness’

In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts say that people with mental health conditions and psychosocial disabilities have a range of concerns that need to be addressed through a bottom to top approach that takes into consideration their experiences and opinions.

Despite a mental health issue, Olayinka Aturu, a 38-year-old medical scientist says having a mental health challenge should not be the end of the world.

“When I was diagnosed at age 13 with bipolar affective disorder, my mother was bold enough to come out. She was not ashamed of my predicament but sought help at the appropriate quarters. Assuming I had stayed home maybe till age 18, maybe I would be like others roaming the street,” she said.

Aturu, with the support of her friends, mother and siblings lives successively with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes her to have periods in which she feels overly happy and energized, and in other instances overwhelmed by feelings of sadness and hopelessness.

Aturu has lived with the mental health challenge for over 20 years and says persistent myths and misconceptions in the society make people assume that such disorders are as a result of sexual immorality, a curse or an illness that only affects a certain set of people.

She added: “Psychosis can be well managed if diagnosed early enough and there is access to basic health care. I was diagnosed at age 13 with bipolar affective disorder and my own experience corroborates this fact that a patient can get well with treatment.”

Miss Bisola Fasonranti’s mental health challenge always leaves her weak and confused. She feels unnecessarily anxious. At other times, she feels as if she is going to die or will be harmed. As a result, she depends on people to make decisions for her. Often times, Miss Fasonranti hears voices that she is unable to comprehend.

Aturu and Fasonranti are members of the Support, Comprehensive Care and Empowerment of People with Psychosocial Disabilities in Sub Saharan Africa (SUCCEED), African Research Consortia Nigeria Team just launched in Nigeria. They are so lucky in many ways, considering their experiences of living with a psychotic disorder.

They had shared their experiences at the Nigerian’s launching and unveiling of SUCCEED, an intervention to support comprehensive care and empowerment for people with psychosocial disabilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

The six-year project, in partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, is also taking place in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Sierra Leone and in partnership with persons with mental illness. It is to produce and evaluate community-based interventions for people with psychosis in Africa.

Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, a consultant psychiatrist and principal investigator, SUCCEED African Research Consortia Nigeria, said that psychosis is one of the most disabling mental health conditions that affect one per cent of Nigeria’s population.

Omigbodun, also the provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, said, unfortunately, over the years, psychosis has been neglected and access to its treatment is poor despite its troubling social consequences, and so the need for a bottom-up approach to investigate what works for people with psychosis in their communities to address their health services need.

Dr Tolulope Bella-Awusah, the acting director, Center for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Ibadan said psychosis is a brain disorder that may occur as a result of a psychiatric illness such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The expert said the possible symptoms of psychosis include delusions, hallucinations, talking incoherently and agitation, although each person’s experience of psychosis is unique and different. Some individuals may have all of these symptoms, while others may have a few of the symptoms.

Hallucinations are sensations that appear to be real but are created within the mind. Examples include seeing things that are not there, hearing voices or other sounds, experiencing body sensations like crawling feelings on the skin, or smelling odours that are not existent.

While about 75 per cent of those with psychosis would actually have their first episode between the ages of 15 and 40, she said that it is also a misconception that psychosis is for a special group of people or those with certain characteristics.

“Psychosis can happen to anyone. As long as you have a brain, you’re not immune to mental illness, including psychosis,” she declared.

Dr Bella-Awusah stated that it is a misconception that most people with psychosis are unable to hold down a job, form deep friendships, or have meaningful intimate or family relationships given that there is a treatment to manage the condition.

“The people with mental illness on the street have been unfortunate not to get good treatment. If you bring them to the hospital and they get proper treatment, they will do very well, be able to go back home and live their normal lives,” she said.

Howbeit, Dr Olubukola Omobowale, a community health physician said aside from the treatment of recent onset (acute) mental illness in the hospital, there are other options of care for persons with mental illness within the community.

According to her, a community-based rehabilitation will also offer them education, health, social, livelihood and empowerment facilities within their home or community environment. This option, she said, is not so expensive and it gives the people mental illness can be very disturbing living with psychosocial disabilities, the opportunity to have a say in their own treatment.

Dr Jibril Abdulmalik, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, and chief executive officer, ASIDO foundation, an NGO into mental health advocacy, said there is a huge ocean of ignorance, shame and stigma that affect people living with mental health challenge in Africa.

“The psychosocial disability they face are sometimes more burdensome than the actual symptoms they suffer and that is why at the ASIDO foundation, a campaign called unashamed was launched last year to say 2020 should be a new decade of open conversation around mental illness,” he said.

President, Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Applied Professionals (ACAPAN), Dr Yewande Oshodi, said the project is for persons with psychosocial disabilities, their families, the professionals that care for them, especially now that issues of mental health are increasingly taking a centre stage in Nigeria.

According to her, “this is novel and we look forward to a world standard research approach that will impact positively on professionals or persons living with psychosocial disabilities.”

Dr Haleem Abdulrahman, the projects’ co-investigator, said the programme will build capacity for co-production between researchers, providers, people with psychosis and families; co-produce new tools, including outcome measures, for improved research on psychosis and synthesise evidence on “What Works” for psychosis in sub-Saharan Africa and for psychosocial disabilities more broadly in low- and middle-income countries.

It is also expected to build on this evidence to co-produce interventions for people with psychosis in community settings; use tools it developed to evaluate the implementation and effectiveness of these interventions and increase uptake of evidence-based guidelines based on the research.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.