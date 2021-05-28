Every woman needs a coping mechanism when dealing with men — Funke Oshin

Funke Oshin is a TV presenter and producer, PR expert and CEO of Phero Media. Having been in the media and entertainment space for about a decade, her face has been a popular one on television screens and red carpets before going on to launch her own media outfit. The Obafemi Awolowo University graduate discusses with KOLA MUHAMMED her experience in the entertainment industry, working with celebrities and challenges of being a mediapreneur.

You were a popular face on TV with a fast growing reputation in the media and entertainment industry and many had tipped you for bigger roles but it was surprising to see you leave for off-screen PR business. Why did you choose to leave?

I chose to leave because I felt the need to do more and be more for myself. As much as I loved talking on-air, and despite being in the industry for about 10 years, my creativity behind the camera became more prominent than I could imagine. I’ve had people applaud my production skills, my creativity and delivery. I’ve had some look up to me to handle their productions and businesses and I did all these at no cost but it got to a point where I strongly felt the need to make a name for myself and build a brand that would mainly focus on helping people grow their brands while putting my media skills and expertise to use. With a little push from my pastor, Kola Akinboye, I started my public relations company, Phero Media, in October 2020.

Do you still have plans to return on air sooner or later?

(chuckles) Once a talkative, always a talkative. It’s in the blood. I’m totally not out of the industry, I foresaw myself taking a bow from my previous place of employment where I worked as a TV presenter and producer a long time ago. So, I set up my YouTube channel ‘Funke Oshin’ in 2019 where I share my thoughts on topical issues, provide insights on my day-to-day activities otherwise called “vlogging”. It is just an uncensored fun place for my subscribers, viewers and me. So yes, I still stay in front of the camera every now and then. I’m already working on a proper TV production and it will premiere on my channel. So, I’d love everyone to watch out for that.

How has it been running an independent company?

If I had known it would be this difficult maybe I wouldn’t have started but thank God I didn’t know (laughs). It isn’t the easiest thing to come by. No matter the knowledge and skills I might have gathered in the media industry, Phero Media is still a startup. So, proving myself and my company’s reputation to potential clients took an extra hunch and pint of blood from me. Some people even judged my delivery based on my stature, forgetting the popular saying “small but mighty”. But so far, thanks to God, Phero Media has worked and collaborated with 13 brands in the space of eight months and I see that as a commendable success.

Having worked for organisations and now that you’re independent, would you say you prefer one experience to the other?

Oh! I prefer where I am now to working for any organisation. As much as I miss being a broadcast journalist, I have never for once missed working for an organisation. The fact that I am in charge of my day-to-day life and schedules alone is enough testimony for me right now.

What were the biggest lessons you learnt during your full-time involvement in the media and entertainment industry?

Networking! Networking!! Networking!!! The media industry will open you up to a lot of opportunities; you will meet a lot of personalities. I used to host a show that had me meeting up with top celebrities. I have interviewed King Sunny Ade, 2baba, Cobhams, Hilda Dokubo, Beverly Naya, just to mention a few. Little did I know that I would still need these contacts when I delve into PR. So, my biggest lesson would be to keep relationships and never stop networking whenever you see the opportunity.

You now manage entertainment stars through your media company, how is it like to work with them? Are allegations of their pride true?

Everyone’s personality can never be the same. Yes, there may be allegations that celebrities are proud but that is just what philosophers will call ‘hasty generalisation’. But based on the ones I have worked with, I will strongly disagree with the allegations. Another thing is to know who the receiver is in any business relationship. I mean, I’m here to help elevate your brand and increase your visibility, the least you could do is to be nice, you know?

As a single woman with a lot of exposure, how do you cope with pressure from male celebrities and men alike?

Celebrities or not, every lady needs a coping mechanism with men. Taking a stern decision and maintaining my lane have always been the deal for me. If we are in business, let’s stay strictly on that lane and if not, let’s weigh the odds and respect each other’s decision.

You are often seen as vocal when it comes to issues that pertain to the female gender. Would you call yourself a feminist?

I wouldn’t call myself a feminist and it’s nothing serious. It’s just me not wanting to give it a name. I still strongly believe in equal rights for both men and women and I am a stern believer of treating people right, most especially women. I grew up in a society where women are seen as subordinates but seeing how much ability God has made me possess as a woman, I definitely would always kick against women being subordinates at any chance I get.

Do you have plans to turn your passion for the female folks into an initiative in the near future?

Oh yes! God help me. I would love to have an initiative that helps women in distress, sexual assault survivors, and women who are victims of domestic violence.

Your company, Phero, appears to be doing well despite being relatively young. What are your aspirations for the coming years?

My aspiration is to see Phero Media live its mission of elevating brands and talents’ visibility to its fullest. I see a lot of jaw-breaking campaigns and TV ads and I get so anxious trying to figure out the PR company behind such productions. It is my utmost aspiration that Phero Media attain this stature, even go beyond it. So help us God.

