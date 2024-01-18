Eterna Plc has signed a deal with Dangote Petrochemical Refinery to become an official sales distributor of their products in Nigeria.

In a corporate disclosure signed by Mandella Golkus, the Company Secretary of Eterna Plc, it is noted that Eterna Plc in line with this move has expanded its trucking capacity through truck acquisition as well as a partnership with a third-party transportation company.

the statement reads: “Eterna Plc; a leading integrated energy provider in the country, has announced a major milestone in the energy industry as an official domestic sales distributor of Dangote Petroleum Refinery products in Nigeria.

“This appointment positions Eterna Plc as one of the major distributors of Dangote domestic products in the country and reinforces the company’s commitment to improving product supply with the assurance of significant investment in trucking both through truck acquisition and strategic partnership with third-party transportation.

“The appointment is a testament to the company’s long-standing reputation for excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of Eterna Plc, Benjamin Nwaezeigwe said.

“We are proud to be appointed as an official distributor of Dangote refinery domestic sale in Nigeria. This partnership with Dangote Energy is a reflection of our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class Energy solutions that meet their needs and expectations.”

“We are happy that we are keeping to our promise to stakeholders that the company will remain competitive even in the face of fuel subsidy removal.”

Eterna PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes lubricants and chemicals and operates a network of filling stations while planning to further increase its retail network across the country.

