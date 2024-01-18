Renowned Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has officially kicked off pre-production activities for the highly anticipated third instalment of the blockbuster film series, ‘King of Boys.’

Taking to her Instagram page, Adetiba shared a flyer for the much-awaited ‘King of Boys 3’ and revealed that the new instalment is set to be elevated in every conceivable way.

Expressing her honour in returning to narrate this compelling story, she hinted at the introduction of new characters and the return of a few familiar faces, while assuring fans that the impactful essence of ‘King of Boys’ would remain unchanged.

The initial instalment of the acclaimed ‘King of Boys’ hit theatres in 2018, followed by the sequel, ‘Return of the King,’ released in August 2021.

The storyline revolves around the political machinations of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a character portrayed by veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

Noteworthy cast members include esteemed actors such as Nse Ikpe-Etim, Jide Kosoko, Adesua Etomi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Efa Iwara, Deyemi, Toni Tones, Reminisce, Illbliss, Akin Lewis, and Osas Okanlawon.

The series also features Titi Kuti, Keppy Ekpeyong, Bimbo Manuel, Sharon Ooja, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, and the renowned showbiz maverick, Charlyboy.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘King of Boys’ series currently holds the 13th position among the highest-grossing Nigerian movies of all time. (NAN)

