Constituents of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has berated the present administration in the state over what they described as agelong neglect especially the recent collapse of the Eruwa/Lanlate link bridge in the Ibarapa East local government area.

The link bridge, according to the community dwellers caved in after heavy rainfall on Monday.

They submitted that prior to the recent development, the link bridge has been in deplorable condition while several appeals made to the government fell on deaf ears.

Some of the residents who preferred anonymity noted with dismay the disposition of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) led the government to the people in the area.

They lamented, “we are not feeling the impact of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the number 3 citizen in the state who hails from the local government area.

With the collapse of the Eruwa/Lanlate link bridge, the villagers who are predominantly peasant farmers will be subjected to untold hardship.

The residents, therefore, pleaded with Governor Seyi Makinde to come to their aid.

Eruwa/Lanlate link bridge collapsed after heavy rainfall

