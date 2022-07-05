Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate

Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police inspector and the abduction of a Chinese expatriate at a quarry in Shao, Moro local government area of the state on Sunday.

Tribune Online gathered that the assailants also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and disappeared into thin air.

It was also gathered that one other police operative, reportedly injured in the attack, is said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that “the command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and perpetrators apprehended.”

Meanwhile, the command is in a mourning mood over the killing of one of our operatives,” he added.

According to the spokesman, the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has set up a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

He said, “the people of Kwara State would be briefed accordingly of our progress please.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital…. killing of Kwara police inspector…

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her… killing of Kwara police inspector…