Enugu records 56 new cases of COVID-19

The Enugu State Government has announced 56 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 258.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Obi stated that the ministry confirmed the 56 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He noted that the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment was 202, while 50 had been discharged.

“The number of cases on treatment is 202, the number of cases discharged – 50 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is six,” he said.

He, however, added that the total number of healthcare workers infected stood at 72.

The commissioner called on the public to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos

IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt

Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the development leading to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and sounded an alarm bell that the party is derailing from its founding ideals… Read Full Story

UPDATE: Oyo State goes after private hospitals •Seals 5 clinics over quackery, more to follow

OWNERS of private medical facilities operating under unprofessional conditions are in trouble in Oyo State as the government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices… Read Full Story

We’re Not Responsible For Delay In Ajimobi’s Burial ― Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday… Read Full Story