Ensure release of Nasarawa CAN Chairman ― CAN tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the release of the Chairman of CAN, Nasarawa State, Bishop Joseph Masin, who was kidnapped on Wednesday night, May 27, 2020, by some gunmen who stormed his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia metropolis, demanding for N20m ransom.

“Since we have no Police of our own and we are trying as much as possible to avoid chaotic situations, we are placing a demand on the Federal Government and the Nasarawa State Government to ensure the safety and immediate release of Bishop Masin before it is too late”, CAN General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola said in a statement.

CAN said, it will not accept losing another state Chairman like it lost CAN Chairman, Reverend Lawan Andimi, in Adamawa State, who was murdered by terrorists.

“It is disheartening, disappointing, and reprehensible, how terrorists, herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits have been operating in the country, killing and maiming innocent citizens unabated.

“This is totally unacceptable and demeaning to the prowess of this great country which is generally styled as the Giant of Africa. It is only in Nigeria that we are having mass burials when we are not in a civil war.

“This kind of non-responsive situation can easily lead to a breakdown of law and order and must be consciously avoided by positive responsiveness of our leaders.

“Just a few days ago, some hoodlums in the guise of Fulani herdsmen invaded some predominantly Christian communities in Kaduna State, killing the innocent people and up till now, no one has been brought to book.

“Everyone knows that it is the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world to protect the lives and property of its citizens, but this has become history in Nigeria. This should not be”, CAN noted.

CAN, however, demanded the “immediate release of Bishop Joseph Masin from his captors, immediate release of Leah Sharibu and all Nigerians in the captivity of terrorists and kidnappers, and immediate and permanent end of the ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna and other states in the country where similar detestable crimes are ongoing.

