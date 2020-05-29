Buhari has put Nigeria on irreversible road to sustainable development – Lai Mohammed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, says President Muhammadu Buhari has put Nigeria on an irreversible road to sustainable development in the past one year of his re-election.

The minister, who made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of the second term of Buhari, said the president recorded the feat by some actions “mostly bold and highly visionary” taken.

Mohammed said that the past one year had been momentous, adding that never in the history of Nigeria had so many positive steps being taken in so short a time.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015 on the strength of his promise of change.

“Nigerians are satisfied with his performance, especially in the cardinal areas of fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and revamping the economy, overwhelmingly re-elected the President in 2019.

“One year later, the President is taking Nigeria to the Next Level of irreversible change for the better,” he said.

Specifically, the minister said that the intractable power problem was finally being tackled in a way that would end poor power supply that had stunted Nigeria’s socio-economic.

development.

He said the days of unbridled massive importation of food were coming to an end as Nigeria moved to become self-sufficient in major staples, especially rice.

Mohammed said with the provision of many platforms and improved welfare, the Nigerian military was living up to the task of tackling insurgency.

“With the bold and courageous leadership provided by President Buhari, Nigeria is marching surely and steadily to join the comity of great nations.

“Change is never easy, and the birth of a new nation comes with pain.

“We thank Nigerians for their support and perseverance, and hereby reassure them of the administration’s unrelenting commitment to making life more meaningful for the citizenry,” he said.

Mohammed assured that the second year of the second and last tenure of the president

would witness the agricultural revolution.

“I want to inform Nigerians that the stage is set for the implementation of the greatest agricultural revolution in the history of Nigeria.

“The unprecedented recent approval by the Buhari administration to inject 1.2 billion dollars loan into the agriculture sector will revolutionise our agriculture at scale,” he said.

He said the fund was secured through the government-to-government bilateral loan from Brazil with support from Deutsche Bank and the Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Export Credit of the Islamic Development Bank.

Mohammed said he would be briefing Nigerians together with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in the days ahead.

