Enhanced internal security improves economic development — Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, said strengthening internal security mechanisms is pivotal to fostering sustainable economic growth.

Oborevwori stated this while receiving the 57 participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, led by the Director of Coordination, Brigadier General Al-Hassan Grema, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Asaba.

According to him, peace and safety attract investment and promote development across sectors, adding that his administration remains committed to creating a secure and business-friendly environment.

Maintaining that security was not only a social necessity but also an economic driver, the governor commended Brig. Gen. Grema for his longstanding dedication to national peace and development, particularly recalling his outstanding service as a former sector commander in the state.

Speaking on the theme of the participants’ study tour, ‘Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security’, the governor said, “it is highly relevant to Nigeria’s current security discourse.

“If well researched, it will offer practical solutions to emerging security challenges that have negatively impacted our GDP, in addition to the tragic loss of lives.”

Highlighting his administration’s strategic approach, Governor Oborevwori said his administration placed security and social stability at the forefront in line with his MORE Agenda.

He said, “Without prioritising security, inclusive development would remain a mirage. The state recognises the importance of intelligence gathering in security management and has established several offices dedicated to coordinating this effort.”

He added that Delta State has maintained strong cooperation with the federal government by providing logistical support to various security agencies, including the Police, Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“You served here as a sector commander, so you know that we take security very seriously. Since we came into office, there have been no attacks on oil installations thanks to our excellent relationships with host communities, stakeholders, and national leaders,” he stated.

The governor emphasised that the state’s regular security council meetings, involving heads of security agencies, underscore its proactive approach in addressing threats.

He expressed confidence that the visiting officers’ interactions with traditional rulers and field studies would provide useful insights and support the objectives of their research.

“I urge you to take full advantage of this tour. We are also open to your recommendations at the end of your visit,” the governor added.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Grema said it was an honour to return to Delta State, which he considers home, as part of the College’s environmental study tour.

He noted that Senior Course 47 has dispatched eight teams to different states across the federation to conduct field research.

He said, “The Armed Forces Command and Staff College is a tri-service institution that trains operational-level military officers to the highest professional standards.

“It also develops their understanding to prepare them for higher staff and command roles.”

He revealed that the college includes students from sister African countries, with participants from Tanzania and Mali joining the Delta State tour.

“We also have exchange programs with colleges in Ghana and South Africa and train officers from paramilitary agencies, including the Immigration Service, Police, and the State Security Service,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Grema expressed confidence that Delta State was the right location for the tour, praising Governor Oborevwori’s deep-rooted connection to the grassroots.

“If there’s anyone I know to be close to the grassroots, it is His Excellency. The students have come to the right place for first-hand insights into grassroots operations,” he said.

According to him, the team will gather data on Delta State’s security initiatives, particularly at the grassroots level, as part of their broader objective to address national security concerns.

“If you have worked in Delta State, even if you leave, the state doesn’t leave you,” Grema concluded.

