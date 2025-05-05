Tinubu approves deployment of new permanent secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of two (2) newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack made this known in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Eno Olotu, on Monday in Abuja.

While the Permanent Secretary, Mr Rafiu Olarinre Adeladan was posted to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Mohammed was deployed to serve as Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

According to the statement, the strategic deployment is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, enhance service delivery, and ensure effective policy implementation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries who emerged through a competitive selection process bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and innovation to their new roles.

“Their posting is designed to optimise performance, foster inter-ministerial collaboration, and drive sustainable development across key sectors of the economy,” the statement added.

The Head of the Civil Service congratulated the newly posted Permanent Secretaries and urged them to bring their expertise to bear in their new assignments.

She emphasised the importance of professionalism, accountability, and result-oriented leadership in achieving the Federal Government’s developmental goals.

