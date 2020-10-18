Benin City, Edo State capital, is on total lockdown by the #EndSARS protesters, who on Sunday blocked all entry and exit points to the city.

At the Benin-Lagos expressway end of the city, the demonstrating youths changed strategy by moving their point of convergence from the University of Benin, UNIBEN, the main gate to Ageen Aluminum area of the road, thus making it impossible for anybody coming in or going out of the city to meander through the streets roads.

While the protesters blocked the UNIBEN main gate on Friday, motorists coming from the Lagos end could get to the city by using the road besides Precious Royal Palm Hotel to come out at the Edo Property Development Authority, EPDA, towards University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH.

That same Friday, those going towards Lagos could detour to UBTH to come out Ekosodin village, using UNIBEN small gate.

With the Sunday convergence point shifted to Ageen Aluminum end, such detours became useless, thus a total lockdown was imposed on that end of the road.

From Ekenwan axis, the youths, though had earlier on Sunday, circulated information that they would be converging at the Evbotubu end on Monday at about 11.00 a.m., they started blocking the road at Agho Junction, a short distance from the Ekenwan campus of UNIBEN.

Many worshippers who had come for the Sunday services at Upper Ekenwan Road were left stranded, with those driving private vehicles forced to take the Evbodia Road and link up with Airport Road and Ighrighri area of the city.

The same scenario played out at thee Aduwawa and Agbor Road axis as the Ramat Park gateway witnessed a total gridlock.

The youths in their thousands, apart from calling for the total disbandment of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, are equally calling on President Mohammadu Buhari to resign.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS protesters put Benin on lockdown, block all entry, exit points