Kano deputy gov charges farmers on loan repayment

The deputy governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, has tasked Nigerian farmers to ensure they repay the loans collected from the government in order to attract more intervention funds.

Gawuna said this in Abuja at the official inauguration of the national office of a factional All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and distribution of agricultural inputs/equipment to state chapters of the association and commodity associations.

According to the deputy governor, “We must begin to do agriculture as a business. A lot has been done in the area of funding. At the moment the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is making available funds that are interest-free.

“When we collect this money, what do we do? As real farmers, we must try as much as possible to pay back the loan so that others can also benefit. You must keep your own part of the bargain so that the government can be encouraged to do more for you.”

He, however, promised that Kano State government will support AFAN to ensure it succeeds. He added that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will also ensure that governors support the farmers.

He further tasked the leadership of the association led by Alhaji Faruk Mudi to bring Nigerian farmers so that they can benefit more from the government.

Speaking, Alhaji Mudi said under his leadership, AFAN will occupy its rightful place in the scheme of things in Nigeria, especially when it comes to agriculture.

“What we are doing today is the beginning of good things to come. This is a new AFAN and I promise you that nobody is going to take you for granted anymore,” Alhaji Mudi said.

