#EndSARS protesters hold all-night carnivals
From Osaretin Osadebamwen, Abuja, Segun Kasali | Lagos, Adeolu Adeyemo/ Osogbo, Alphonsus Agborh, Asaba, Hendrix Oliomogbe- Benin, Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri, Hakeem Gbadamosi | Akure
TENS of thousands of protesters paralysed activities in several state capitals and major towns across Nigeria as the #ENDSARS protests continued on Friday.
The protests which remained largely peaceful halted movements on major highways and later in the evening became carnival-like all night events with popular musicians on bandstands.
In Lagos, Ibadan and Benin, the night events witnessed crowds of defiant youths
who spent the whole of the day venting their spleen on the Nigerian state over its handling of police brutality and poor governance.
To forestall having another day of attacks on protesters by thugs, the organisers of the protests hired private guards to man their key events.
One of the organisers tweeted Friday morning that: “Today, we have deloyed,
260 security men to every protest location in Lagos and Abuja. Security officials for Osogbo, following yesterday’s attacks. Ambulance to every protest location in Lagos, Abuja, Jos, Benin and Ibadan.”
Lagos
In Lagos, the protesting
youths took over major roads
including the Lagos Ibadan
Expressway, Lekki Toll Gate,
Awolowo Way, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road,
Ago- Palace Way, Iyana-Ipaja, Apple Junction, Festac
-Town, among others and
prevented motorists access
as they barricaded the road.
They also blocked Obafemi Awolowo way, from
Allen junction inward Lagos
state Secretariat in Alausa,
paralyzing commercial activities. Inter-state movement was attacked too as
they blocked Lagos-Ibadan
Expressway from 7 Up and
Otedola Bridge.
The protesters turned the
protest to carnival as they
blared music from car stereo
amid pomp and pageantry.
In the evening, the protesters massed in thousands at
the Lekki Toll Gate and all
through Friday night partied,
sang and danced in furtherance of the protests.
Abuja
Traffic on the Yar ‘Adua
Expressway in the Federal
Capital Territory (FCT) was
paralysed for about six hours
on Friday as members of
the #ENDSARS movement
returned to the street to continue their protest demanding
for good governance in all
ramifications.
The ENDSARS activists began
their protest on foot and on
motorcade from the usual
take off point, the Unity Fountain, at the Maitama District,
Abuja where they also held
Jumat services.
The number of the protesters increased as the procession continued, many tired
persons boarded vehicles at
various intervals to enable
them continue the protests.
Commuters from various
parts of the city experienced
a total lockdown when the
protesters took over Dantata
bridge, the major interchange
linking all parts of the city
from the Airport road.
Many passengers who were
lucky to have reached points
close to their communities in
the Airport road resorted to
trekking as they abandoned
their vehicles and walked several kilometers to their various
bus stops leading to their respective bus stops from which
they took bikes home.
The protesters followed
the Shehu Shagari Way by
the National Secretariat and
branches off on Ahmadu Bello
way and took possession of
one lane of the Constitution
Avenue which leads to the
Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way,
otherwise known as Airport
road.
The move, the youth said
was to make many Nigerian
leaders and politicians who
usually jet out of the city for
their respective hometown
miss their flights.
An official of NIWA aboard
an Innoson truck with number
plate 19E- 129FG attempted
to beat the blockade at Dantata bridge announcing she
had made donation of water
to the protesters in support of
their move.
The youths were irked by
the comment and demanded
to know how much water she
offered so the amount could
be refunded.
They maintained that her
action was typical of Nigerian
privileged few who believed
that with their money anything can be achieved.
They said they were not on
the street to extort but to demand correction of the entire
political system so that good
governance would permeate
the Nigerian national life.
Aliyi Inuwa a protester said
let them experience this slight
discomfort and put it side by
side our experience as youth
who suffer daily in one form
of denial or the other.
Five exotic cars belonging to
the ENDSARS protesters at the
Lekki Toll Gate were destroyed
by a trailer in the early hours
of Friday Morning.
Nigerian Tribune gathered that the damaged vehicles included a Range Rover
sport, Lexus and 3 other exortic cars.
One of the protesters, Tobiloba said that the unfortunate
event was a way to discourage
them from protesting.
The protester said that they
would not back out from their
agitations until their demands
were properly and urgently
attended to.
He explained further that
they were all out to make
Nigeria better and worth living
for everyone including the political class and their children.
Tension in Osogbo
The atmosphere of Osogbo, Osun state capital Friday
morning was tense as ENDSARS protesters threatened to
face sponsored armed thugs
war for war and fire for fire if
they showed up today as they
did on Thursday.
The EndSARS protesters took
over strategic places of the
town with the affirmation that
there would be no retreat no
surrender, warning thugs to
stay off.
A 16- seated bus believed to
belong to the thugs was given
a hot chase by the protesters
leading to the detouring of the
vehicle to an unknown place.
The angry protesting youths
who threw stones and other
objects at the bus to prevent it from coming closer
to them also chased away
some motorcyclists believed
to be sponsored against the
protests.
All commercial activities in
the area were paralysed as vehicles plying Gbongan- Ibadan
road could not move due to
the gridlock.
Protest grinds Sapele to
a halt
The ENDSARS protest by
youths against Police brutality
shifted to Sapele, grinding the
home of African Timber and
Plywood in Delta State to a
halt on Friday .
Personnel of the Nigerian
Army were however stationed at strategic spots to
forestall breakdown of law
and order.
The peaceful protest that
was championed by legal
practitioners and human right
activists including Mr Kingsley
Akpederi, Mr Owin Orhomonokpaye, and others, started
from Okirighrwe as early as
8.30 am and as of 4.00 pm,
the protest was yet to abate.
Asimilar protest ground Asaba and Agbor on Thursday as
traffic came to a standstill for
several hours.
The Sapele protesters
moved round town with placards asking the government
to address the issue of inhuman treatment of youths by
police men.
Heavy security presence was
noticed around the Sapele
Police Station, the local government secretariat, the Nigerian Correctional Custodian
Centre and around the police
barracks.
Aprotester who simply identified himself as Mr Fregene,
said: “EndSars” was the name
of the protest but the demand
is for the government to put
an end to police brutality.”
According to Mr. Fregene,
“Changing the name, from
SARS to SWAT will change
nothing. A change of approach by the police from
inhuman to humane is what
is being asked for.
“The police force should
be our friend indeed and not
extortionist, bully and a terror
to society.”
A little girl of about 10 years
old said she pleaded with her
father to allow her skip school
and partake in the protest
because she was a witness to
police brutality of her father
this year before the lockdown.
Edo State
What was supposed to be
a nationwide peaceful #End
SARS Protest against police
brutality in Edo State turned
deadly yesterday afternoon
as an unidentified young man
was shot dead at downtown
Ring Road, Benin City.
About four other persons
which included the protest
leader, Comrade Idowu
Maleke were also injured in
the shoot out right in front
of the House of Assembly
complex by unknown gunmen
who ambushed the peaceful
protesters at the city centre.
Armed with placards with
different inscriptions, the
protesters who crammed in
vehicles railed against police
brutality as people scamped
for safety following the echoes
of gunshots which could be
heard as far away as Ugbague
street, off Mission Road.
Angered by the fatal shot,
the angry demonstrators
who were led by Maleke
carried the corpse in an
ambulance to Government
House, Benin to register
their grievances.
The circumstance surrounding the killing could not be
immediately ascertained but
a source explained that the
killing may not be unconnected with the activities of
rival thugs who specialize in
extorting money from drivers
Ring Road.
It was however gathered
that the protesters who besieged the Edo State House
of Assembly at the popular
Ring Road to lend their voices
to the requests being made
by youths across the country, were dispersed by the
gun-toting and knife wielding
thugs.
Following the threats by the
thugs, some of the protesters
retaliated while others took
flight for their lives while
those injured were rushed to
the nearest hospital.
The popular Ring Road, Mission Road, Oba Market, Airport Road, Sapele Road, Akpakpava Street and Sakpoba
Road were deserted as banks
and traders hurriedly close
shops for business.
One of the victims who gave
his name as Abere Godswill
said he was on his way from
the bank when the cutlasses
wielding thugs alighted from a
vehicle and descended on him
as they thought he wanted to
take a video shot of them.
He wailed: “I didn’t join the
protest. I was coming from
the bank when I met them
on the road. Just because
I held phone in my hand,
they started beating me, saying I wanted to video them.
They collected the phone and
started hitting different parts
of my body.”
One of the protesters, Dennis Osaretin said they joined
the protest to call for a total
overhaul of the nation’s security architecture.
“I am here to show solidarity
to the Nigerian youths on their
recent call for the end of SARS
and not just the end of SARS
but for a total overhaul and
reform of the Nigeria Police
and the entire Nigeria security
architecture and to a larger
extent, a total reform and
overhaul of the Nigerian state.
“We want a state that works
for all, a state that works for
the youth, provides employment, provides safety and security for our people beyond
lip service.”
Tension in Warri, environs
over killing of mobile police
by suspected armed robbers
There was tension in oilrich Warri and environs over
Thursday night killing of a
Squadron Mobile Police officer by suspected armed
robbers.
Being the third policeman
to be so killed in a week in
the state since the outbreak
of the #ENDSARS protest, the
deceased when was simply
identified as Inspector Gbadura said to hail from Ondo
State.
He was swooped on by
a gang of rampaging gunwielding hoodlums at a filling
station located at Etuwewe
in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area late
Thursday.
He was said to be providing
security for the filling station
when he was hacked to death
and his rifle carted away in a
city now devoid of patrolling
security operatives due to the
dissolution of SARS and other
anti-crime units of the Nigeria
Police Force.
Earlier Thursday, a member
of a vigilance group was also
reportedly shot along Ajamimogha in Warri by some
gun-wielding hoodlums.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superitendent of Police (DSP),
in a sombre tone, confirmed
the police killing late Thursday
night to our correspondent via
phone call.
Akeredolu identifies with
protesters in Ondo
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
of Ondo State on Friday joined
the protest against police
brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings in Akure, the
state capital, just as he called
for the total reform of the
Nigeria Police Force.
The governor who commended the protesters for
their peaceful conduct in
bringing an end to SARS in
the country, said a committee
has been set up to receive
complaints from members of
the public on illegal detention,
extortion and brutality by
officers of the Nigeria Police
Force in the state.
Akeredolu who disclosed
this while addressing the
#EndSars protesters in front
of the Government House,
Alagbaka, Akure, said the
committee will be headed
by a retired Chief Judge and
would commence work next
week.
He appealed to the protesters to take advantage of the
committee by bringing to
their notice all complaints
and issues around police
brutality, extortion and harassment.
Akeredolu said:” I note your
statement that you don’t have
a problem with SARS in Ondo
State. But no doubt, SARS
has ended. But whether you
have a problem with SARS or
not, there is no longer SARS
in Nigeria. Your struggle has
brought an end to SARS and
you should give kudos to
yourselves.
“Now, when you talk about
police brutality it’s something
not limited to youths alone.
All of us know that several
families have experienced
this. People have lost their
lives, people have lost their
limbs. And the Police itself is
aware of this.
“So, right from the President
to the Vice President, to the
Inspector General of Police,
all of us held a meeting yesterday at the National Executive
Council and we made it clear
that there must be a reform of
the Nigeria Police. And it has
to be reformed
