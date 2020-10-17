EndSARS protesters hold all-night carnivals

TENS of thousands of protesters paralysed activities in several state capitals and major towns across Nigeria as the #ENDSARS protests continued on Friday.

The protests which remained largely peaceful halted movements on major highways and later in the evening became carnival-like all night events with popular musicians on bandstands.

In Lagos, Ibadan and Benin, the night events witnessed crowds of defiant youths

who spent the whole of the day venting their spleen on the Nigerian state over its handling of police brutality and poor governance.

To forestall having another day of attacks on protesters by thugs, the organisers of the protests hired private guards to man their key events.

One of the organisers tweeted Friday morning that: “Today, we have deloyed,

260 security men to every protest location in Lagos and Abuja. Security officials for Osogbo, following yesterday’s attacks. Ambulance to every protest location in Lagos, Abuja, Jos, Benin and Ibadan.”

Lagos

In Lagos, the protesting

youths took over major roads

including the Lagos Ibadan

Expressway, Lekki Toll Gate,

Awolowo Way, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road,

Ago- Palace Way, Iyana-Ipaja, Apple Junction, Festac

-Town, among others and

prevented motorists access

as they barricaded the road.

They also blocked Obafemi Awolowo way, from

Allen junction inward Lagos

state Secretariat in Alausa,

paralyzing commercial activities. Inter-state movement was attacked too as

they blocked Lagos-Ibadan

Expressway from 7 Up and

Otedola Bridge.

The protesters turned the

protest to carnival as they

blared music from car stereo

amid pomp and pageantry.

In the evening, the protesters massed in thousands at

the Lekki Toll Gate and all

through Friday night partied,

sang and danced in furtherance of the protests.

Abuja

Traffic on the Yar ‘Adua

Expressway in the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT) was

paralysed for about six hours

on Friday as members of

the #ENDSARS movement

returned to the street to continue their protest demanding

for good governance in all

ramifications.

The ENDSARS activists began

their protest on foot and on

motorcade from the usual

take off point, the Unity Fountain, at the Maitama District,

Abuja where they also held

Jumat services.

The number of the protesters increased as the procession continued, many tired

persons boarded vehicles at

various intervals to enable

them continue the protests.

Commuters from various

parts of the city experienced

a total lockdown when the

protesters took over Dantata

bridge, the major interchange

linking all parts of the city

from the Airport road.

Many passengers who were

lucky to have reached points

close to their communities in

the Airport road resorted to

trekking as they abandoned

their vehicles and walked several kilometers to their various

bus stops leading to their respective bus stops from which

they took bikes home.

The protesters followed

the Shehu Shagari Way by

the National Secretariat and

branches off on Ahmadu Bello

way and took possession of

one lane of the Constitution

Avenue which leads to the

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way,

otherwise known as Airport

road.

The move, the youth said

was to make many Nigerian

leaders and politicians who

usually jet out of the city for

their respective hometown

miss their flights.

An official of NIWA aboard

an Innoson truck with number

plate 19E- 129FG attempted

to beat the blockade at Dantata bridge announcing she

had made donation of water

to the protesters in support of

their move.

The youths were irked by

the comment and demanded

to know how much water she

offered so the amount could

be refunded.

They maintained that her

action was typical of Nigerian

privileged few who believed

that with their money anything can be achieved.

They said they were not on

the street to extort but to demand correction of the entire

political system so that good

governance would permeate

the Nigerian national life.

Aliyi Inuwa a protester said

let them experience this slight

discomfort and put it side by

side our experience as youth

who suffer daily in one form

of denial or the other.

Five exotic cars belonging to

the ENDSARS protesters at the

Lekki Toll Gate were destroyed

by a trailer in the early hours

of Friday Morning.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the damaged vehicles included a Range Rover

sport, Lexus and 3 other exortic cars.

One of the protesters, Tobiloba said that the unfortunate

event was a way to discourage

them from protesting.

The protester said that they

would not back out from their

agitations until their demands

were properly and urgently

attended to.

He explained further that

they were all out to make

Nigeria better and worth living

for everyone including the political class and their children.

Tension in Osogbo

The atmosphere of Osogbo, Osun state capital Friday

morning was tense as ENDSARS protesters threatened to

face sponsored armed thugs

war for war and fire for fire if

they showed up today as they

did on Thursday.

The EndSARS protesters took

over strategic places of the

town with the affirmation that

there would be no retreat no

surrender, warning thugs to

stay off.

A 16- seated bus believed to

belong to the thugs was given

a hot chase by the protesters

leading to the detouring of the

vehicle to an unknown place.

The angry protesting youths

who threw stones and other

objects at the bus to prevent it from coming closer

to them also chased away

some motorcyclists believed

to be sponsored against the

protests.

All commercial activities in

the area were paralysed as vehicles plying Gbongan- Ibadan

road could not move due to

the gridlock.

Protest grinds Sapele to

a halt

The ENDSARS protest by

youths against Police brutality

shifted to Sapele, grinding the

home of African Timber and

Plywood in Delta State to a

halt on Friday .

Personnel of the Nigerian

Army were however stationed at strategic spots to

forestall breakdown of law

and order.

The peaceful protest that

was championed by legal

practitioners and human right

activists including Mr Kingsley

Akpederi, Mr Owin Orhomonokpaye, and others, started

from Okirighrwe as early as

8.30 am and as of 4.00 pm,

the protest was yet to abate.

Asimilar protest ground Asaba and Agbor on Thursday as

traffic came to a standstill for

several hours.

The Sapele protesters

moved round town with placards asking the government

to address the issue of inhuman treatment of youths by

police men.

Heavy security presence was

noticed around the Sapele

Police Station, the local government secretariat, the Nigerian Correctional Custodian

Centre and around the police

barracks.

Aprotester who simply identified himself as Mr Fregene,

said: “EndSars” was the name

of the protest but the demand

is for the government to put

an end to police brutality.”

According to Mr. Fregene,

“Changing the name, from

SARS to SWAT will change

nothing. A change of approach by the police from

inhuman to humane is what

is being asked for.

“The police force should

be our friend indeed and not

extortionist, bully and a terror

to society.”

A little girl of about 10 years

old said she pleaded with her

father to allow her skip school

and partake in the protest

because she was a witness to

police brutality of her father

this year before the lockdown.

Edo State

What was supposed to be

a nationwide peaceful #End

SARS Protest against police

brutality in Edo State turned

deadly yesterday afternoon

as an unidentified young man

was shot dead at downtown

Ring Road, Benin City.

About four other persons

which included the protest

leader, Comrade Idowu

Maleke were also injured in

the shoot out right in front

of the House of Assembly

complex by unknown gunmen

who ambushed the peaceful

protesters at the city centre.

Armed with placards with

different inscriptions, the

protesters who crammed in

vehicles railed against police

brutality as people scamped

for safety following the echoes

of gunshots which could be

heard as far away as Ugbague

street, off Mission Road.

Angered by the fatal shot,

the angry demonstrators

who were led by Maleke

carried the corpse in an

ambulance to Government

House, Benin to register

their grievances.

The circumstance surrounding the killing could not be

immediately ascertained but

a source explained that the

killing may not be unconnected with the activities of

rival thugs who specialize in

extorting money from drivers

Ring Road.

It was however gathered

that the protesters who besieged the Edo State House

of Assembly at the popular

Ring Road to lend their voices

to the requests being made

by youths across the country, were dispersed by the

gun-toting and knife wielding

thugs.

Following the threats by the

thugs, some of the protesters

retaliated while others took

flight for their lives while

those injured were rushed to

the nearest hospital.

The popular Ring Road, Mission Road, Oba Market, Airport Road, Sapele Road, Akpakpava Street and Sakpoba

Road were deserted as banks

and traders hurriedly close

shops for business.

One of the victims who gave

his name as Abere Godswill

said he was on his way from

the bank when the cutlasses

wielding thugs alighted from a

vehicle and descended on him

as they thought he wanted to

take a video shot of them.

He wailed: “I didn’t join the

protest. I was coming from

the bank when I met them

on the road. Just because

I held phone in my hand,

they started beating me, saying I wanted to video them.

They collected the phone and

started hitting different parts

of my body.”

One of the protesters, Dennis Osaretin said they joined

the protest to call for a total

overhaul of the nation’s security architecture.

“I am here to show solidarity

to the Nigerian youths on their

recent call for the end of SARS

and not just the end of SARS

but for a total overhaul and

reform of the Nigeria Police

and the entire Nigeria security

architecture and to a larger

extent, a total reform and

overhaul of the Nigerian state.

“We want a state that works

for all, a state that works for

the youth, provides employment, provides safety and security for our people beyond

lip service.”

Tension in Warri, environs

over killing of mobile police

by suspected armed robbers

There was tension in oilrich Warri and environs over

Thursday night killing of a

Squadron Mobile Police officer by suspected armed

robbers.

Being the third policeman

to be so killed in a week in

the state since the outbreak

of the #ENDSARS protest, the

deceased when was simply

identified as Inspector Gbadura said to hail from Ondo

State.

He was swooped on by

a gang of rampaging gunwielding hoodlums at a filling

station located at Etuwewe

in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area late

Thursday.

He was said to be providing

security for the filling station

when he was hacked to death

and his rifle carted away in a

city now devoid of patrolling

security operatives due to the

dissolution of SARS and other

anti-crime units of the Nigeria

Police Force.

Earlier Thursday, a member

of a vigilance group was also

reportedly shot along Ajamimogha in Warri by some

gun-wielding hoodlums.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superitendent of Police (DSP),

in a sombre tone, confirmed

the police killing late Thursday

night to our correspondent via

phone call.

Akeredolu identifies with

protesters in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

of Ondo State on Friday joined

the protest against police

brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings in Akure, the

state capital, just as he called

for the total reform of the

Nigeria Police Force.

The governor who commended the protesters for

their peaceful conduct in

bringing an end to SARS in

the country, said a committee

has been set up to receive

complaints from members of

the public on illegal detention,

extortion and brutality by

officers of the Nigeria Police

Force in the state.

Akeredolu who disclosed

this while addressing the

#EndSars protesters in front

of the Government House,

Alagbaka, Akure, said the

committee will be headed

by a retired Chief Judge and

would commence work next

week.

He appealed to the protesters to take advantage of the

committee by bringing to

their notice all complaints

and issues around police

brutality, extortion and harassment.

Akeredolu said:” I note your

statement that you don’t have

a problem with SARS in Ondo

State. But no doubt, SARS

has ended. But whether you

have a problem with SARS or

not, there is no longer SARS

in Nigeria. Your struggle has

brought an end to SARS and

you should give kudos to

yourselves.

“Now, when you talk about

police brutality it’s something

not limited to youths alone.

All of us know that several

families have experienced

this. People have lost their

lives, people have lost their

limbs. And the Police itself is

aware of this.

“So, right from the President

to the Vice President, to the

Inspector General of Police,

all of us held a meeting yesterday at the National Executive

Council and we made it clear

that there must be a reform of

the Nigeria Police. And it has

to be reformed