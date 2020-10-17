Can I jog at 60?

I used to be a sportsman when I was younger. In view of this, I have been keeping fit by jogging on a daily basis. Now that I am in my 60s, I want to know if I can continue jogging. I am in good health

Raymond (by SMS)

At your age, the best form of exercise is going for walks. Doing anything more stressful such as jogging or pulling weights in the Gymnasium may expose you to a lot of injury. It is also important to eat enough to fuel your body in order to avoid being fatigued due to inadequate calories. Equally important is the need to sleep well for your mental and physical health. Some people also find it very helpful to go for walks with a friend or family member! It motivates you to do better and keep you going.

