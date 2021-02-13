#EndSARS: I don’t have any information on arrest, harassment of protesters ― Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has denied being aware of any arrest at the ongoing protest against the reopening of the Lekki Tollgate.

CP Odumosu, who earlier in the day visited the tollgate returned in the afternoon and walked round to speak with police operatives at the toll gate.

The police boss, while responding to reports of arrest and harassment of bystanders at the toll gate simply said “I don’t have the information. I have not been fully briefed.”

He, however, added, “I will respond when I have been fully briefed by the officers in charge.”

More than twenty-two people, including popular comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has been arrested by the police at the scene of the protest.”

The arrested people also included bystanders, who had gone to the toll gate to watch the protest and could not provide their identification cards, when accosted by the police.

