The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Monday recounted how his 25-year-old daughter was unlawfully detained by operatives of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said this while joining thousands of Nigerians to support the call for the disbandment of unit of the Nigeria Police.

The first class monarch in a post on his Facebook page maintained that “it delights him to realise that the youth are awake with a voice and common goal.”

The post reads: “I understand your plight, my 25-year-old daughter had a nasty experience with SARS, almost losing her life. On her way to the airport, she was stopped and terribly ransacked and surrounded by fully armed plain clothes policemen in a bus, detained for close to 30 mins of thorough questioning. Imagine a young female for that matter, all her belongings completely searched all because she was with a laptop on an official assignment from her office in Lagos. I can only imagine the countless ones that have lost their lives from such ordeals, may their souls rest in peace.

“I assure you that this is the beginning of greater things to come in Nigeria. I implore you to demand for more but plead with you to do so in a peaceful manner, as anything outside of that will cause unnecessary havoc for all. I have been informed of many innocent souls that were arrested and currently been detained, be rest assured that I am pursuing the matter and they will be set free.

“To the men and women of the Nigerian Police Force, be assured that this movement is also for you, we know you are humans also and your reality is as a result of your environment. This movements demand better on your behalf and is aimed at pushing the government to do better for you and elevate your standard of living. Do not persecute your advocates,” Ooni submitted.

