EndSARS: Gen Abdulsalami calls for dialogue

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar expressed concerns over the hijack of peaceful #EndSARS protests staged by Nigerian youths to call for reforms in the Nigeria Police and an end to Police brutality.

Abubakar said the Federal Government has apologized and promised to look into the matter and take action, adding that the state governors have also responded promptly by acknowledging the genuine grievances of the youth.

He added that the Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu has also been quite decisive on the matter, stressing that all these steps showed some level of goodwill and an acknowledgement that the grievances of the youth were being taken seriously.

The elder statesman stated this on Thursday during a media briefing with select journalists at his Up Hill residence in Minna, the Niger State capital, saying not withstanding these gestures, the demonstration continued, consequences of which it began to cause serious discomfort to citizens and the country.

General Abubakar noted that the development gave opportunities for criminal elements to infiltrate the peaceful movement, saying “the hi-jacking of the protests by criminals have resulted into violence, destruction of government and private properties, criminal release of prisoners and the lynching and burning of policemen and some innocent persons.”

This, he pointed out, forced the government to send out security agencies to restore law and order which unfortunately further led to the loss of more innocent lives, emphasizing that “these development was already causing serious concern to all of us and if care is not taken, it might take the country to point of no return.”

Abubakar added that: “I am for this reason appealing and calling for a halt, to give peace a chance or dialogue. I am specifically appealing to our youths who have strongly and clearly made their points, to withdraw from the streets and prepare for dialogue.

“I am equally appealing to the President to continue addressing the grievances expressed by the youths and lay out the programme that meets and addresses the objective of the protest. May peace return to our country and may peace reign in our land.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).