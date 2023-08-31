As I get older, I have come to understand better, the effects of the state of my mind on my body. I hope for some people it happens a lot earlier but maybe it was because when I was younger I was so popped up on adrenaline and testosterone that I was like the incredible hulk, but now I’m a lot older with less gamma radiation ,so I have to function as Tony Stark did in Iron Man 3 without my suit of armour. I now understand how my mind controls my heart which controls my body, so I need to be more conscious of the state of my mind, so I can take better care of my body and one way of doing that is emotionally intelligence. Suppressing your emotions is like holding Ping-Pong balls under water. You can only hold them down for so long before one pops up unexpectedly—and often uncontrollably. Emotional intelligence empowers you to regulate and manage your emotions in a healthy way. This skill is crucial when facing mental health difficulties, as it allows you to navigate challenging emotions and prevent them from overwhelming you.

There are six primary categories of emotional intelligence: empathy, self-regulation, motivation, self-awareness, social skills, and leadership. Developing emotional intelligence (EQ) can help us boost our mental health, reach goals, and develop fulfilling relationships. Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one’s own emotions as well as effectively navigate and respond to the emotions of others. It plays a crucial role in your overall well-being and can have a significant impact on your health. some key points about the relationship between emotional intelligence and health are as follows. Emotional intelligence helps individuals cope with stress more effectively. By understanding and regulating their emotions, people with higher emotional intelligence can handle challenging situations with less anxiety, reducing the harmful effects of chronic stress on the body and mind.

Also, emotional intelligence is closely linked to mental health and psychological well-being. It allows individuals to recognise and address negative emotions such as sadness, anger, or anxiety, fostering resilience and preventing the development of mental health issues like depression or anxiety disorders. Besides, it enhances communication, empathy, and understanding in interpersonal relationships. Building and maintaining healthy relationships provides social support, which is beneficial for overall health and can act as a buffer against stress and adversity.

People with high emotional intelligence are better equipped to resolve conflicts constructively. They can navigate disagreements with empathy, active listening, and effective communication, which reduces the negative impact of unresolved conflicts on mental and physical health. Besides, emotional intelligence can positively influence physical health outcomes. Research suggests that individuals with higher emotional intelligence may have lower levels of inflammation, improved immune function, better cardiovascular health, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases. Overall, nurturing emotional intelligence can contribute to better mental and physical health outcomes, promoting a balanced and fulfilling life. Developing self-awareness, empathy, and effective emotional regulation strategies are essential for enhancing emotional intelligence and its positive impact on health. How to practice emotional intelligence? Be aware of your feelings and how they impact you. Learn to manage your emotions instead of being ruled by them. Understand the emotions of others and show empathy. Emotional intelligence can improve your relationships and self-understanding. The four pillars of a happy, effective life are: having a healthy attitude towards work, emotional intelligence, taking care of your physical health, and being present at the moment through mindfulness practices. Suppressing your emotions can result in increased stress, emotional detachment, mental health issues, physical health problems, reduced emotional intelligence, and the escalation of negative emotions, among other things. I encourage everyone to learn to express and understand their emotions. Use your emotional intelligence to manage conflict and rid your workplace of unnecessary drama. Managing conflict is an important skill for everyone to have in any environment. While not always easy to do, it’s vital to know how to respond to conflict in health.

Increasing your emotional intelligence helps cultivate empathy and understanding towards others. This not only strengthens your relationships but also enables you to provide support and compassion to those facing mental health issues. Some advice on how to increase your awareness: Reflect on your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Take care of your physical, emotional, and mental health. Practise mindfulness to stay present. Develop emotional intelligence. Identify strengths and weaknesses and work on them. Set goals and be flexible. Build positive relationships. Stay informed about current events. Embrace lifelong learning. Practice gratitude and positivity.

Mindfulness and self-understanding aren’t just self-improvement buzzwords; they are fundamental, science-backed practices that can improve mental health. They’re also vital for empathetic and impactful leadership.

Okojevoh is Executive Secretary, Society for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education

