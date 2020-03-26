Emir of Bauchi commends journalists for promoting public health issues 

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Emir of Bauchi, journalists
Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu being decorated as CBS Champion in Bauchi

Emir of Bauchi who is also the Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu has commended working journalists in the state for their commitment in promoting issues of public health among the citizenry particularly at this period of infectious diseases.

The Emir who was speaking when he received members of the Bauchi Public Health Media Network who paid him an advocacy visit in his palace said that the importance of reportage of public health issues cannot be overemphasised considering that people need the information to be able to act right.

The Monarch added that as eyes, ears of the people, journalists must be up and doing in ensuring that correct information was given out to the public particularly on how to prevent getting infected by diseases that are preventable through simple hygiene.

On the issue of childbirth spacing (CBS), the Emir who is a champion of the campaign stressed its importance calling on the members of the network to embark on sensitisation and enlightening the public on it as well as educate them on the myths and misconception of the issue.

While commending members of the network for making him a ‘Champion’ of CBS, the Emir pledged to use his position as the father of all to promote the cause in his emirate and the state in general.

Earlier, Chairperson of the network, Bulak Afsa of the NTA, explained that the network is committed to educating members of the public particularly women of childbirth age on the importance of childbirth Spacing.

Bulak Afsa then solicited for the support of the Emir as father of all in ensuring that the message was passed to the targeted audience in the society.

Also speaking, Focal Person of the DevComm in Bauchi, Elizabeth Kah assured that members of the Network are determined to take the message of public health issues to the remotest part of the state but with the support of the traditional institutions who have authority on the lives of the people.

The Emir was later decorated as the Champion of CBS in Bauchi State.

