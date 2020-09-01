Emiboy features Teni in new single ‘I Go Pay’

Emeka Daniel Udeogu popularly known as Emiboy has dropped a new single called “I Go Pay” featuring Teniola Apata known as Teni Makanaki.

On the new single released under Oga Ndi Oga Entertainment, the 23-year-old artist who is known for his distinctive style and flow, featured the “Uyo Meyo” coroner and songwriter, Teniola Apata.

Emiboy joined the record label in 2019 after four years of doing music independently.

He listed his favourite musicians to include Tuface, Wizkid, Tekno, Kizz Daniel and Teni.

Emiboy described the”mind-blowing” collaboration with Teni as a dream come true.

While speaking on studio making of the new single, he said “Teni is a whole vibe. She’s so friendly and she actually welcomed me. She took me like her own.

“Some artists, because they’re already big and established, they tend to look down on young artists. But Teni never did such a thing; she was cool with me and we had such a great time in the studio,” he added.

This new record was produced by the seasoned beat maker Killertunes who Emiboy referred to as a “wizard” owing to his dexterity behind the boards, adding that he is a renowned beatmaker.

