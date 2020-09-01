Ibadan NSE inducts new corporate members

THE Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, has welcomed new corporate members into its fold.

Branch chairman, Dr. Wasiu Ajagbe, told the Nigerian Tribune shortly after the ceremony which held at the NSE’s secretariat in Ibadan on Monday that not less than 63 new corporate members were inducted, adding that they were inducted having fulfilled all requirements which includes both oral and written examinations.

Ajagbe, while admonishing the new members said:”They have to be good ambassadors of the profession and they must by all means represent us well. We want them to uphold that integrity. Inducting them as members means they have to live above board to continue to contribute to the development of humanity.”

He also implored the new members to freely relate with other members particularly the senior ones in order for them to tap from their wealth of experience.

However, speaking on the effect of COVID-19 on the engineering practice in the country, Ajagbe noted that:”Engineers by training are supposed to be very dynamic. Problems are what we are suppose to solve, so it is just that the pandemic is changing the norms.

“Despite this, life must go on, we just must rise to the occasion by solving the problems that may have arise as a result of the pandemic. I won’t say it is seriously a challenge, because, all that is needed to cushion the effect of COVID-19 are products of the engineering profession a development which makes the profession a very unique one.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…Ibadan NSE inducts Ibadan NSE inducts