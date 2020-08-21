Elmina explains relationship journey with ‘No doubt’ EP

Tokindrumz management have announced the release of ‘No Drama’, the debut EP by singer/songwriter Elmina.

In a statement issued by the management, Elmina is currently signed up with TEM records. The management stated that ‘No Drama’ is a selection of four songs, all recorded in Elmina’s unique style, a fusion of soul and Afro.

It added that the dominant theme of the new record is the whirlwind of emotions faced when working up to making a stand in a relationship. The management expressed optimism that the song will thrill them in a special way.

“The ‘No Drama’ EP is a visual one. Essentially, the record is accompanied by visuals for every track. At the core of this EP is a base idea that formed the foundation for all the tracks, Elmina, basically telling one story about a relationship from the start, through the workings, highs and lows and ending with acceptance of the truth that love is only worth fighting for when two hearts feel as one.

“While this creative angle may seem unfamiliar in the current music space and suggestively experimental in some respects but it has been employed successfully in the past by other notable artistes.

“We believe this will provide fans and new listeners the opportunity to experience her music in a special way”, it stated.

