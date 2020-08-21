Carterson returns with new tune for ‘Yur Luv’

Many who have been following the music career of fast-rising singer and songwriter, Gbubemi Wisdom Ogholaja, better known as Carterson, have opined that the dynamic singer does not struggle to find his voice when it matters most.

At a time when some of his peers seem to be finding where to place their feet in the industry, Caterson appears to be showing the way for others to follow as his new single, ‘Yur Luv’, which drops today is another stellar work from the singer.

The Delta State-born lover of music knew the dimension his music career would assume and has remained truthful to his craft since he dropped his first rap single in 2017, ‘Itsekiri’ showing a glimpse of what to expect from him.

He followed it up with ‘Ubo Meji’ in 2018 and a visual that recorded positive reviews and downloads across music platforms. 2019 was another good year for Caterson with his ‘Like Rihanna’ single enjoying airplay on music charts across MTVbase, Soundcity and other platforms.

He described the 2019 as his breakthrough year as he shared stages with Teni, Phyno, Mayorkun and others, saying he has more to offer the industry and would stop at nothing until his dreams become fulfilled.

Speaking on his ‘Yur Luv’ single that is being anticipated by the fans today, Carterson, who said he got his stage name from American rapper, Lil Wayne, described the love and support as “overwhelming”, adding that “I am giving a new tune to my fans and thanking them for always supporting my brand.”

Produced by popular music producer, iambeatz, the new tune gives fans something inspiring even during the pandemic that has grounded many sectors of the economy.

