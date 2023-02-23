Alphonsus Agborh

Four Commissioners of police have been deployed to Delta state for tomorrow’s presidential election.

A statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe on Thursday named the commissioners to include John Babangida posted as election CP Delta State Command, Mamman U. Sanda to Delta North, Zachariah Fera to Delta South and Adebola Hamzat to Delta Central.

According to the statement, the command in synergy with other sister agencies has deployed massively personnel across the state, all polling units, RACs, collation centres, and INEC offices to ensure a hitch and also protect the electorates and INEC officials.

” Marine Police have equally been deployed to the waterways to ensure that that area too is peaceful during the election.”

The statement reiterated that there would be a restriction of vehicular movement from 12 midnight to 6 pm on the election days of February 25 and March 11 2023 as only officials on emergency and essential duties which include accredited election monitors and observers, will be allowed passage during this time.

While regretting the inconveniences the arrangement may cause members of the public, the statement advised all to adhere to the instruction adding that anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement further informed that the ban on VIP escorts during the election still stands and as such any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.

